Wicked Casts Game of Thrones Alum Peter Dinklage - But Who Is He Playing?

With a cast led by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum, Universal's upcoming two-part adaptation of the hit musical Wicked was already packed with major stars. Now, another big name has joined the cast, in a pivotal role.

Universal's presentation at this year's CinemaCon was capped off with a dazzling new trailer for Wicked on Wednesday, along with the news that Peter Dinklage has joined the film's cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dinklage, best known for his work on the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, will voice Doctor Dillamond, a key character in the development of the story of the witches of Oz.

Peter Dinklage Joins Wicked as Doctor Dillamond

Peter Dinklage attends "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" New York Screening at Metrograph on November 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dillamond emerges as a history teacher at Shiz University, where he's set apart by the fact that he's the only speaking animal who holds a teaching position at the school. An eloquent, kind talking goat with a passion for teaching, he forms a close bond with Elphaba (Erivo), who learns that Dillamond and speaking animals like him are facing discrimination within Oz, discrimination that the Wizard (Goldblum) doesn't seem keen to stop. This fact, and Elphaba's investment in Dillamond's plight, is a key part of Elphaba's eventual turn to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel of the same name, Wicked purports to tell the untold history of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch, and how her one-time school friend, Glinda (Grande), eventually became the Good Witch who seemingly opposes her in L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Maguire's novel was a bestseller, but the story really took off when it debuted as a new musical in 2003, quickly becoming one of the most successful productions of its era.

Now, Wicked is prepared to take movie theaters by storm. Directed by Jon M. Chu (In The Heights), the film adaptation will be a sweeping two-part epic, with a cast that also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and more.

Wicked hits theaters November 27. Its follow-up, Wicked Part Two, arrives almost exactly one year later, on November 26, 2025.