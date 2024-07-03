Hilary Duff's Memorable Role on Law & Order: SVU Is Definitely Her Darkest Yet

Her guest spot as Ashlee, a mother accused of killing her daughter, was quite the Metamorphosis. (Pun intended.)

Hilary Duff is known for starring in sitcoms like Lizzie McGuire, Younger, and How I Met Your Father. But in 2009, she proved she has the range by appearing in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — and it was her darkest role yet.

Season 10, Episode 19 was titled "Selfish" and starred Duff as Ashlee, a young mother accused of killing her infant daughter. It was eventually revealed that Ashlee only buried her daughter after the child died from contracting measles from an unvaccinated classmate.

As the official episode description reads, "An immature, irresponsible young mother is assumed to have killed her child, but it turns out to be part of a measles outbreak. A.D.A. Cabot then goes after the mother of the child who started the outbreak, who refused to immunize him." You can watch it on Peacock now.

Hilary Duff as Ashlee Walker in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 10 Episode 19. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Earlier this year, a video called "Who Is Really to Blame?" was uploaded to the Law & Order YouTube channel, and it compiles Duff's most dramatic moments from the episode. Ashlee is a far cry from the sunny and funny characters Duff is known for playing, proving that her Disney Channel days are "so yesterday."

Ice T loved Hilary Duff's SVU appearance

From Carol Burnett, Snoop Dogg, Pedro Pascal and Martha Stewart, there have been plenty of celebrity guest stars on Law & Order: SVU over the years. In January 2024, when SVU star Ice T was asked by Billboard to name his five favorite musician guest stars from the series, he named the "Sparks" singer, saying: “Hilary Duff was on! She did a thing.”

Vulture named Duff's guest appearance as one of SVU's best, noting that she "believably fills the shoes...and completely acts her ass off."

Turns out her role as Ashlee was quite the Metamorphosis.

When is the Law & Order: SVU Season 26 premiere date?

A premiere date for Law & Order: SVU Season 26 has yet to be announced, but the series will return this fall for NBC's 2024-2025 season. It will occupy its normal time slot, Thursdays at 9/8c. In the meantime, you can rewatch all of your favorite episodes of SVU —including "Selfish" — on Peacock.