Sabrina Carpenter Made Her Acting Debut on SVU & She's So Good

So much talent, so early on. In her very first on-camera credit, a young Sabrina Carpenter delivered a fantastic performance in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Hard to believe that this young girl grew up to be the "Espresso" singer we know and love today. Check it out, below.

Sabrina Carpenter had a small but pivotal role on Law & Order: SVU

In Season 12, Episode 12 ("Possessed"), a grown-up victim of child pornography (Taryn Manning) is stalked and abused by men who recognize her. As part of their investigation, Detectives Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) find out that one of the tactics the abusers use to keep their victims compliant is telling them that there is a network of criminals who will hurt their parents if they speak up, in this case called "Coventry."

The group is just a myth, but it works on kids, and Carpenter's character, Paula, shows Stabler a letter she believes is from Coventry telling her not to talk to the police. Thankfully, Stabler is able to earn her trust and continue the case.

Sabrina Carpenter's career after SVU

After making her Hollywood debut in "Possessed," Carpenter continued to get work as an actress, most memorably as Maya Hart on Girl Meets World. As she grew up, Carpenter put more time toward her music career, but continued to act, recently co-starring in Netflix's Tall Girl movies.

Her biggest project, though, is the 2024 song of the summer, "Espresso."

The pop star explained to Apple Music that she began writing then song during "one of those times in my life where it was just, like, I just thought I was the sh-- in the moment. And I think you don't always feel that way, so you kind of have to capture those moments that you do."

She added, "For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me."

Carpenter also dusted off her acting skills when she had a bit part in a Scooby-Doo sketch on Saturday Night Live during the week that Jake Gyllenhaal hosted and she was the musical guest.

