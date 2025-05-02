Det. Elliot Stabler has already survived multiple attempts on his life in Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Find out when new episodes arrive.

What Day Do New Law & Order: Organized Crime Episodes Come Out?

The action is really starting to heat up on Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Thursdays on Peacock.

After surviving his truck being intentionally rammed into in Episode 1 while trying to take down human traffickers, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) then made it out alive from another assassination attempt at the end of Episode 3, when he was shot at by members of an Italian criminal organization.

Among other plotlines, Season 5 follows the resurfacing of the Camorra in Stabler's life, the Naples-based criminal group he worked to take down six years earlier while he was in Italy.

Isabella Spezzano (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) — whom Stabler convinced in Italy to turn into an informant after her brother had her husband murdered — is now in America, and her two grandsons, Roman and Pietro Spezzano, are caught up in the Camorra.

RELATED: Why You Recognize Law & Order: Organized Crime's Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

What's worse, after a gunfight between rival groups Los Santos and the Camorra broke out in Episode 4, Stabler's son — new NYPD cop Elliot "Eli" Stabler Jr. — walked in as Pietro had his weapon aimed at Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), and shot Pietro.

With so much going on, it's no wonder fans are anxious to watch the next episodes as soon as they drop. Find out when and where new Season 5 episodes stream, below.

Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

When do new Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 episodes come out? New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 drop on Peacock every Thursday, through the season finale, Episode 10, which will start streaming on June 12.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni’s Sweet Reaction To Stabler’s Murdered Wife Appearing in New Organized Crime Episode

Where can I watch earlier seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime? All of Seasons 1 through 4 of Organized Crime are also available to stream on Peacock, in case you missed them or want to be reminded of what happened in the past.

RELATED: A Beloved Longtime Law & Order: Organized Crime Detective Just Left the Show

In terms of other drama that's unfolded so far in Season 5, Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) said goodbye to her Organized Crime Control Bureau colleagues, and the show, in Season 5, Episode 3, called "Paranza Dei Bambini." She'd been offered a job with the FBI and was thinking it over after she suffered the trauma of being attacked during an undercover mission in the prior episode.

To find out what else will happen on Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, look out for new episodes on Peacock on Thursdays.