Watch Luke Newton Perform "Espresso" and "Man in Finance" Colin Bridgerton-Style

Get ready to hear Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" in a dramatic new way, courtesy of the Bridgerton star.

If you've had Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" in your head 24/7 this summer, get ready to hear it in a dramatic new way thanks to Bridgerton Season 3 star Luke Newton.

Bridgerton is known for its classical music covers of modern day radio hits. But what about iconic pop culture lines delivered in the style of the Netflix period drama? That's what happened on June 19 when Newton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After telling stories from his months-long press tour for Bridgerton Season 3, and revealing that he has a secret sibling code with Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, who plays his brother on the series, Newton was tasked with one of his toughest acting challenges yet.

"I thought if we gave you some random lines from modern pop culture, maybe you'd be able to show us how Colin Bridgerton would say them if he was talking to Penelope," explained Jimmy Fallon, referring to Newton's character, Colin, and Penelope, played by his co-star Nicola Coughlan.

After Fallon asked The Roots for some "Bridgerton-style music" to help set the scene, Newton looked into the camera and delivered some lines with over-the-top emotion.

Luke Newton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1991 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Watch Luke Newton give "Espresso" and "Man in Finance" a Bridgerton twist

First up was Newton's take on the viral TikTok "Man in Finance" by Megan Boni (a.k.a. Girl on Couch), which was turned into a real club banger thanks to DJ David Guetta.

Next, Newton delivered a line from "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, being more dramatic than Ryan Gosling's Ken is a tough order, but the actor gives it his best — even shouting out his co-star, Coughlan, who appeared in the 2023 summer blockbuster.

Newton then tackled one of the most iconic quotes from Friends, this time giving the Ross-Rachel romance a Bridgerton twist, saying, "Penelope... we were on a break!" For his final reading, the actor dialed up the drama for this year's ultimate beach bop: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter.

"Say you can't sleep. Baby, I know. That's that me..." he said, delivering a long dramatic pause before solemnly finishing with, "Espresso."

The Bridgerton family likely prefers tea over espresso, but don't be surprised if you hear the Carpenter jam classically-covered in the next season.