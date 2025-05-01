Where Is Ice T's Fin Tutuola in Tonight’s SVU Episode? May 1, 2025

Detective Fin Tutuola (Ice T) is absent from the May 1, 2025 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But don't worry, he's not going anywhere.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The longtime SVU star, who's been stealing the show as Fin since 2000, did not appear in Season 26, Episode 20 ("Shock Collar"). But rest assured Ice T will be back. Fin just isn't working this shift.

Over the years, Fin's become a beating heart of the squad room with his dry wit, veteran instincts, and fiercely loyal dedication to his ride-or-die captain, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Fin brings excellence to the squad room, so fans miss him when he's not on the case.

Worry not, SVU fans, Fin will be back soon. Read more, below:

Where is Ice T's Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU this week? May 1, 2025 The most likely explanation for Fin's OOO? Even SVU sergeants have the occasional day off, and Fin deserves to get a little shut-eye, considering how hard he hits the pavement when he's on a case. As a certified fan favorite, it's no wonder fans missed him. Luckily, the return of another squad room legend lessened the blow of Fin's absence. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the latest case, making for a thrilling remix to the SVU grind. Since Rollins left the squad in Season 24 and became the commanding officer of NYPD's Intelligence Unit, she's occasionally joined forces with Benson's SVU when cases intersect. This time, Benson and Sergeant Rollins team up on a child's kidnapping case, relying on Detectives Renee Curry (Aime Donna Kelly), Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), and Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) to help them track down the perps.

Ice T's future on SVU is bright

Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 21, Episode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ice T has appeared in over 400 episodes of SVU. "There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long, it has never been done," he told ET.

RELATED: All About Ice T's Real Name — and the Story Behind His Famous Stage Moniker

"I don't have a problem staying on the show because I've already had a career," Ice T told Smashing Interviews Magazine. "I've already maxed out music. I've had a 20-year rap career. You know what I'm saying? So, to get into this, I'm comfortable. I've done a lot of movies. I'm not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I'm missing something by doing this.' But we'll see. I don't know what's happening in the next script until I get it. I'm just going for the ride. There's a theory that we know what's happening. No, we don't."

RELATED: The Very Good Reason Ice T Wants to Stay on SVU Forever

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Shop Law & Order merch: