Martha Stewart's Radiant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Had Snoop Dogg in Awe

At 81, the Yes, Chef! host made history as the oldest woman to grace the cover of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Martha Stewart has not only made history as America's first-ever self-made female billionaire, the Yes, Chef! host also set a new, refreshing record in the world of magazine covers. At the age of 81, Stewart became the oldest cover star to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Why Martha Stewart was “motivated” to pose in multiple swimsuits for Sports Illustrated

Martha Stewart on TODAY on May 15, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

In May 2023, Stewart made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit issue — and that title was part of why she wanted to do it.

“Usually I’m motivated by pay,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot in the Dominican Republic for Sports Illustrated. “But this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good, blah blah blah.”

“I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic — and that I better look really good,” she added. “I want other women, especially women, to feel that they could also be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.”

Stewart also shared in the video that she went through 10 different bathing suit changes and found it “a little exhausting.”

“You know, I’d rather just put on one thing in the morning and wear it all day long and even out to dinner,” she said, before jokingly telling the camera, “Ten wardrobe changes, it is absolutely inhuman of the Sports Illustrated team. Just joking.”

Speaking with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during a May 2023 appearance on TODAY, Stewart said she feels her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover represents a bigger message.

“For me, it is a testament to good living, and I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living, and not about aging,” Stewart said. “The whole aging thing is so boring.”

Martha Stewart predicted how Snoop Dogg would react to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg on TODAY on Thursday, November 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

With a friendship that dates back to 2008 when the rapper first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show, the lifestyle guru was spot-on when she predicted how her bestie and The Voice Season 28 Coach Snoop Dogg would react to her radiant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

“Snoop is gonna just think it is fantastic,” Stewart said in the behind-the-scenes Sports Illustrated video in May 2023.

And, turns out, Snoop could not have been prouder of Stewart. “She was thirst trapping!” Snoop told Insider in October 2023. “I said, ‘Martha, you playing games right now — you thirst trappin’. You go girl."