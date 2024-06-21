Ice T's Daughter Chanel "Stole Her Dad's Face" in New Lookalike Pic

Legendary hip-hop artist and Law & Order: SVU star Ice T is currently in Europe on a whirlwind concert tour with his metal band, Body Count — and his daughter, Chanel, is happily along for the ride. If a June 20 Instagram photo is any indication, she's already stealing the spotlight while traveling the world.

In an adorable backstage moment from the 2024 Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria, 8-year-old Chanel is channeling Ice T in the very best way: looking too cool for school while posing on top of concert equipment.

Ice T is in the middle of an extensive European festival tour before returning to the United States with a show in New York City on August 1. We're sure Chanel is having the time of her life accompanying her dad on his travels — although the family dogs surely miss her back at home.

One person rightfully commented that it looks like Chanel "stole her dad's face," and it's true! As Chanel gets older, she looks more and more like Ice T!

See the photo here!

Ice T talks Chanel's social media presence

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

In an interview with People, Ice T talked about Chanel's growing social media presence. (She has 400K+ followers on Instagram.)

"It's fun and she likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," he said. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we said got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, ‘don’t show her face.’ We're not concerned with that."

