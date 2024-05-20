Ice T's Daughter Chanel Looks So Grown Up Walking All 3 of Their Bulldogs At Once

We wouldn't blame you for thinking nobody would look cooler than Ice T walking three bulldogs. But as it turns out, the Law & Order: SVU star can't compete with his daughter, Chanel. She looks like a total boss walking all the family's pets!

Chanel's personal Instagram account, boasting 444,000 followers and counting, highlighted the little girl taking the family's bulldogs — Alexis, Titan, and Spartacus Jr. — for a walk over the weekend, complete with a smirk that invokes her famous father to a T. (Pun very much intended, of course.)

Ice T's daughter has been busy this spring

It's been an eventful spring thus far for Ice T's pride and joy. Earlier in May, eagle-eyed fans spotted the 8-year-old posing for her second grade school photo with hair nearly down to her waist — a surefire sign that the longtime SVU star's daughter is growing up a little too fast!

Back in April, Chanel received an unexpected surprise in the form of Sparky, one of her adorable bulldogs, greeting her after a long day at school.

"I like to surprise Chanel when we pick her up from school 🏫 ❤️🐶 (Sparty voice)," the caption read on an April 18 post from the pup's official Instagram account. (Don't worry, Ice T's bullies have a long way to go before they approach the follower count of Chanel's account — they're "only" at 64,000.)

To be honest, although Chanel and Sparky's sweet relationship is enviable (what daughter/puppy relationship isn't), it doesn't hold a candle to her unbelievable bond with her father.

Ice T and his daughter have an unbreakable bond

It's clear to fans worldwide that Ice T loves his little girl to the moon and back. He's so proud of Chanel, in fact, that he doesn't have any reservations about allowing her to have such a prominent social media presence. In a world where many parents are leery of letting their children have such freedom on platforms like Instagram, Ice T's immense love for his daughter gives him the peace of mind to allow her to flourish.

Photo: Getty Images

"When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud," Ice T confessed to PEOPLE in 2023. "I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we said got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, 'Don't show her face.' We're not concerned with that."

Now that Season 25 of SVU is in the books, fans can undoubtedly look forward to more adorable social media moments, and we have a feeling it will be a busy summer for the entire family!