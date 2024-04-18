Ice T's Daughter Chanel Got "Surprised" After School by the Family Bulldog, Sparty

Chanel Nicole, daughter of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T and his wife Coco Austin, got the sweetest after school surprise when her beloved bulldog Sparty hitched a ride to pick-up. See the sweet photo of the two besties below.

Ice T's dog Sparty surprised his daughter Chanel in the best way

"I like to surprise Chanel when we pick her up from school 🏫 ❤️🐶 (Sparty voice)," reads the caption on an adorable picture posted jointly to both Chanel's Instagram account and the account for the family's dogs.

In the picture, Sparty and Chanel each got their own seat in the family Bentley. Chanel, in a tie-dye hoodie, smiles sweetly at the camera and keeps a hand on Sparty's red leash, while the dog is doing his best "sit, stay." Sparty Jr. is named after his grandpa, the late bulldog Spartacus, who died from complications due to knee surgery in 2020. The family also has bulldogs Alexus and Titan and recently took two of their pups to the vet, as captured by budding photographer Chanel herself.

A month earlier, other members of the family dropped by Chanel's school. For Parent Day, both Ice T and Coco visited their daughter's second grade classroom, where they all proudly posed by Chanel's presentation about turtles.

Chanel and Sparty really are best friends

"I have a hard time getting ready for school in the morning cuz Sparty has the best snuggles,I keep falling asleep on him," reads the caption on a recent video uploaded jointly to Coco's Instagram account and Chanel's. In the clips, Chanel rests her head on her unbothered pet's side, petting his nose gently. And even after getting her hair braided, she's back to the snuggle spot.

In another post, the pair enjoyed a nap on the couch together. these two stick by one another like Benson and Tutuola!

Ice T has three dogs and three children

Sparty Jr, Alexus, Titan, and Chanel are all at home, while the rapper and actor's two adult children, LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., are pursuing their own careers and families. LeTesha has at least one child, and Tracy Jr. has performed alongside his dad on stage. Talk about a big, fun, blended family!

