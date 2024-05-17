Mariska Hargitay Visited Her Brother's Plant Shop and Their Resemblance Is Undeniable

Peso Pluma on His Accidental Haircut Going Viral and Winning His First Grammy (Extended)

The SVU star visited her older brother just days after filming wrapped on the show's milestone 25th season.

The sibling bond between Mariska Hargitay and her brother is as genuine as it gets — and the Law & Order: SVU star isn't shy about showing it off!

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On May 15, Hargitay posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram with her older brother, Mickey Hargitay Jr. (And yes, the family resemblance is crazy!)

Mariska Hargitay visits her brother's plant shop

"Heavenly morning with this one," the SVU star captioned. "I stopped by the best plant shop in LA. #HeMakesMeHappy #IJustLoveThisPlace #ILoveMyBrother.”

We can't get over how much the two look alike. The siblings' eyes and facial features are near-perfect matches, and they both exude the same warmth and happiness that fans have experienced firsthand while watching Hargitay on SVU.

Hargitay's brother runs the L.A.-based Mickey Hargitay Plants, which has been in business since 1980, where he "specializes in indoor tropical plants" according to the shop's website.

Family comes first for SVU's Mariska Hargitay

While quality time with the family is never too far away for someone with five siblings, her oldest brother has undoubtedly been someone who has looked after the star throughout her life.

"I love this guy so much," she wrote in a post celebrating his 65th birthday. "Best big brother. Soulful. Protective. Nurturing. Funny. Fun. Kind. Wise. Gentle. Hard Working. Fair #plantman happy birthday Mickey love you. Best brother ever and best PLANTS ever. To watch somebody nurture plants is a thing of beauty.🌱🪻🌺🌲🪴🫚🫛🍀🌸 🌴🌳."

Mariska Hargitay and siblings Mickey Hargitay Jr., Zoltan Hargitay and Jayne Marie Mansfield attend Mariska Hargitay's Star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Of course, the love for her family goes far beyond her siblings. She's been known to lean on her kids — August, 17; Amaya, 12; and Andrew, 12 — at times, too, most notably when she attended the SVU Season 25 wrap party with one of her son. Hargitay went through a wide range of emotions and undoubtedly was happy her son was by her side that night.

"I love my job," she told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."