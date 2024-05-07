All About Mariska Hargitay's 5 Siblings

Laura Linney Talks Ozark, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and Trauma Bonding with Ethan Hawke (Extended)

Trump Threatened with Jail Time, Kristi Noem Under Fire After Kim Jong-un Lies

Mariska Hargitay on Naming Her Cat After Taylor Swift's "Karma" and 25 Years of Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay on Naming Her Cat After Taylor Swift's "Karma" and 25 Years of Law & Order: SVU

Some are also in the biz like the Law & Order: SVU star.

Most fans know Mariska Hargitay's Hollywood origins. She is the daughter of sex symbol Jayne Mansfield and bodybuilder/star Mickey Hargitay and was asleep in the backseat during the car crash that killed her mother.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Hargitay grew up living with her father and loving stepmother, Ellen Hargitay, plus five siblings (and a pet snake).

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Remembers Her Late Mother With a Moving Birthday Post

Read on to learn all about Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay's brothers and sisters.

About Tina Hargitay (born 1949)

Mickey's daughter from his first marriage lives with her family in Idaho.

About Jayne Marie Mansfield (born 1950)

Jayne Mansfield's only child with her first husband, Paul Mansfield, followed in her mother's footsteps and modeled for Playboy. She was on hand to support her sister Mariska when the SVU star unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mariska Hargitay and siblings Mickey Hargitay Jr., Zoltan Hargitay and Jayne Marie Mansfield attend Mariska Hargitay's Star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California Photo: Getty Images

About Mickey Hargitay, Jr. (born 1958)

Mickey Sr. and Jayne Mansfield's first child together now owns a plant shop in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Mariska wished him a happy birthday, writing, "I love this guy so much. Best big bother. Soulful. Protective. Nurturing. Funny. Fun. Kind. Wise. Gentle. Hard Working. Fair #plantman happy birthday Mickey love you. Best brother ever and best PLANTS ever. To watch somebody nurture plants is a thing of beauty.🌱🪻🌺🌲🪴🫚🫛🍀🌸 🌴🌳."

Mariska Hargitay and siblings Mickey Hargitay Jr., Zoltan Hargitay and Jayne Marie Mansfield attend Mariska Hargitay's Star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

About Zoltan Hargitay (born 1960)

Mickey and Jayne's second son has also worked in Hollywood, but behind the scenes as a carpenter. His credits include Apple TV's The Morning Show.

On Zoltan's birthday, Mariska wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my kind, loving, and open and huge hearted brother. Who like Ted lasso, is a relentless optimist. Happy birthday, lion man. I love you. 🦁💝🎂 #BestDad #LovingBrother."

About Tony Cimber (born 1965)

Jayne Mansfield's only child with her third husband, Matthew Cimber, Tony is a realtor in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Shares Striking Unseen Photo of Jayne Mansfield & Mickey Hargitay