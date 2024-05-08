Jimmy on Sharing a Table with Penélope Cruz and Gracie Abrams at the Met Gala

The daughter of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star gave the biggest smile for her school photo.

Ice T's Daughter Chanel's Hair Is Down to Her Waist in New Photo

Ice T's mini-me daughter is growing up fast!

Chanel Nicole, the 8-year-old daughter of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, recently had her second grade school photo taken. In the picture, we get to see her big, adorable smile and long hair that reaches her waist.

Chanel's parents couldn't be any more proud of their little one's accomplishments, as Chanel posted a picture of Ice T and her mother, Coco Austin, visiting her at school on March 14. In the snapshots, they proudly posed with their little girl in front of drawings she created. Better yet, Chanel and her mama adorned similar pink outfits. How sweet!

Chanel has also been enjoying her activities outside of school lately. On March 7, Ice T posted a picture of her practicing martial arts as a yellow belt.

''My future Bodyguard is in training! 👊🏽 @babychanelnicole ❤️ #BullyProof," he captioned the post. Don't mess with Chanel!

Letesha Marrow, Ice-T, Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Ice-T on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ice T and Chanel's sweet relationship

Chanel adores her father just as much as he adores her. She shared a thoughtful montage of throwback pics of him holding her as a baby for his 66th birthday on February 16.

''Dear Daddy, thank you for being the coolest dad!..I'm not a good writer but I love you! Happy Birthday 🎂 - Chanel,'' Chanel wrote in the caption.

When Chanel turned 8 in November 2023, Ice T honored his little girl by posting rare, vintage snapshots of her as a toddler.

''Happy Birthday @babychanelnicole You’re 8yrs old today! Wow.. so fast! ❤️," he captioned the post.

As for Chanel's fun Instagram page with over 400,000 followers, her father spoke to People about why he and Austin are comfortable with their daughter's social media presence.

"It's fun and she likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," the actor told the outlet. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we said got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can. We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, ‘Don’t show her face.’ We're not concerned with that."