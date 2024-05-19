Truck 81 Explodes and the Team Comes Under Gunfire | Chicago Fire | NBC

You may know him as "Mouch," but his grandkids have another name for this Chicago Fire star: "BombPop."

Christian Stolte's Wife and Kids (and What His Grandkids Call Him) Are Adorable

While Chicago Fire fans know Christian Stolte as the man, the myth, the loveable legend Randall "Mouch" McHolland, his two daughters have the honor of calling him their father.

If it wasn't obvious from Mouch's compassion and dedication on Chicago Fire, Stolte is a proud family man, sharing two daughters with his wife, Kim Whitehead-Stolte.

Given how effortlessly he provides One Chicago comic relief, you can trust that Stolye has the dad jokes locked and loaded. And, between his tight bond with his daughters and his jolly excursions with the grandkids, the actor has a lot of love and laughter to give.

Tuesday the Dalmatian and Mouch (Christian Stolte) appear in Season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Who is Christian Stolte's wife, Kim Whitehead-Stolte? Stolte is happily married to his wife of over 20 years, Kim Whitehead-Stolte. Kim celebrated the couple's 20th anniversary in 2021 with a throwback Instagram tribute from the couple's September 2001 wedding day. In the nostalgic pictures, Stolte and his beaming bride are absolutely glowing. RELATED: A Look at Mouch and Trudy Platt's Chicago Fire Love Story Since 2015, Stolte and his wife have lived in the Skokie suburb of Chicago.

How many children does Christian Stolte have? Stolte has two daughters: Corinne Anderson and Greta Stolte. Much to Stolte's delight, both of his daughters have made guest appearances on Chicago Fire. His youngest, Greta, appeared as a rescued civilian in Fire's debut episode. RELATED: Christian Stolte Shared Pics of His Mini-Me Daughters for a Sweet Occasion Corinne played Mouch's biological daughter, Lizzie Shaffer, in a guest appearance in Season 3, Episode 17 ("Forgive You Anything"). She reprised her role in Chicago Med Season 4, Episode 20 ("More Harm Than Good"). "Both of my daughters have been on the show. My older daughter played my biological daughter. There was a storyline where there was an information leak, and I was a sperm donor father, that type of thing," Stolte told Parade in 2021. "And my youngest daughter was, I think, the first person rescued in the pilot episode," he said. "She’s now a freshman at Arizona State, but she was small enough that Jesse [Spencer, who played Matt Casey] handed her off to David [Eigenberg, who plays Christopher Herrmann] after they crawled out of a residential fire."

How many grandchildren does Christian Stolte have? Through Corrine, Stolte is a proud grandfather to three young grandchildren named Margot Eden Thomas, Elodie Mae Thomas, and Odin Arlo Thomas. Their mother shares photos of their childhood highlights on a family Instagram account (@thethomaschildren). In April 2023, Stolte shared an adorable outing with the grandkids with an Instagram slideshow documenting the children's experience at a Harry Potter exhibit in Chicago. Aside from the pictures of the kids having a downright magical experience, Stolte dropped the most darling fact about his family — his grandchildren call him "BombPop." "I think they had almost as much fun as I did!" Stolte captioned the heartwarming post. "They all declared themselves Hufflepuffs, but they’re fickle about such things, and I don’t think they’re ready to make a commitment like that. Also, as we all know, it ain’t up to them."

Who is Christian Stolte's daughter, Greta Stolte? Based on a 2018 Instagram post from Stolte documenting his driving lesson with his then 15-year-old, Greta was born around 2003 and is a current student at Arizona State University. Stolte's youngest was bitten by the acting bug at a young age, joining her father in the entertainment industry with several television appearances. Based on Greta's IMDb, she guest starred in the series Sirens as Caitlyn in 2015. Greta also gained recognition with her role as Darby in the 2023 horror flick Perpetrator. Aside from being a student and actress, Greta also runs a food Instagram account (@gretamakesfood), where she shares recipes and culinary masterpieces she’s recently crafted. RELATED: A Breakdown of the Current Chicago Fire Cast Set to graduate from Arizona State University in 2025, based on her Instagram, Greta has been living it up as a college student, sharing several travel pictures with her friends amid exciting career updates. In September 2023, Stolte shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughters on Instagram, showing Greta and Corinne some love. "Happy National Daughters’ Day to those who celebrate. Please enjoy these photos of my national daughters," Stolte's caption teased. "They’re a couple of talented, hard-working, kind and funny young people. I don’t know where they get it from. Unless maybe they inherited it from me, biologically. That would make sense."

Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.