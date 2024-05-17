Why Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son, Leo, Had Blue Hair for His 1st Birthday (DETAILS)

The Password Host went all out for her little one's big day!

Password Host Keke Palmer just revealed the way she and her son, Leo, spent his first birthday, and it sounds really cute. The multi-talented star, whose son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson turned 1 years old in February, took the opportunity to play a little dress-up.

How Keke and her son, Leo, celebrated his birthday

“I took him to Camp Store where they do a lot of these little different experiential things for kids. They were doing one with Trolls so I got them all dressed up as a troll baby,” Palmer told People, explaining, “He was Branch, he had the blue hair. We went down the slides. I got stuck on a few, but it was fabulous and so much fun. We had a little concert in the end,” Branch, BTW, is the Troll voiced by Justin Timberlake.

The Trolls x Camp collaboration was an original and innovative pop-up that brought the Trolls world to life for kids to enjoy.

"My whole family — grown-ups included — loves DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls. That’s incredibly rare and it’s why this is such a perfect collaboration for CAMP — we’re all about creating immersive experiences where grown-ups and kids can play together," Kirk Larsen, CAMP’s Chief Creative Officer, said when it was announced. "With Trolls x CAMP, we’re aiming for the sweet spot between going to your favorite boy band concert in middle school and taking your kids to a theme park."

Sounds so fun!

Keke Palmer's sweet birthday tribute

To mark a year of Leo, Palmer took to Instagram to share how becoming a mom has impacted her life.

"Leo Beo!! Happy Birthday son I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," she wrote. "You came into my life today at 3:28pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew. There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence!"

"You are so special and so precious I would take a thousand bullets to the chest, run into a burning building, essentially I’d die a thousand deaths… or actually I’d LIVE, I’d live a million lives. Even with all the pain and suffering one has to experience here. I will do it over and over again, because I know that I’d be with YOU!" she continued. "I’m so happy for my son. Thank you God. I love you so much buddy."

