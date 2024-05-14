Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Son Dancing on Beat to Her Voice Is So Impressive

Like mama like son! Password Host Keke Palmer posted the sweetest roundup of mother-son moments for Mother's Day 2024 and included a snippet of her 1-year-old, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, dancing to the beat of her singing. Basically it's the cutest thing you will see this week/month/year/lifetime. Check it out, below.

Baby Leo dances on beat while Keke Palmer sings

How to Watch Watch Password Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In slide 6 of the Instagram post, below, Palmer sings to her baby boy, “Say hello!...Can you say mama?” But Leo isn't in the mood to talk: He's in the mood to dance and shakes his hips back and forth. As Palmer observed, “Hips moving on beat!”

RELATED: Keke Palmer's 1-Year-Old Saying "Mama" for the First Time Will Make You Happy Cry

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Other moments shared in the post include a trip to Dino Safari, a singing teddy bear with a recorded message from Palmer to Leo, and just a whole bunch of adorable smiles from both of them. As the multi-hyphenate wrote in her caption, "Happy Mother’s Day to every and all mommies! I love being a mom more than I thought I would, and that was a lot already! I want a whole soccer team 🤣 Children are the light of the world and my son is the centerpiece of mine. I’ll do anything for Master Leodis 😩😍🙏🏾🙌🏾💖🫶🏾." A soccer team of mini Keke Palmers? Sounds unbeatable.

Leo arrived at the start of 2023

Palmer announced that she was becoming a mom two months before giving birth and in a very exciting way. During her opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022, Palmer said, “People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke is having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight: I am!” She then opened her shirt to reveal a baby bump.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Shared the Cutest Video Kissing Her 6-Month-Old Son, Leo

“I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they’re correct! I mean, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me [saying], ‘Congratulations,’ I’m like, 'Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!'” she added.