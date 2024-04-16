Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Rock Out to "Wild Thing," Classroom Instruments-Style
The Password duo's groovy cover will make your heart sing.
Last weekend, Jimmy Fallon took "Classroom Instruments" on tour — well, kind of.
On Sunday, April 15, Fallon and his Password co-star Keke Palmer sat down for a conversation at the Pacific Design Center in L.A., to celebrate the show's fun-filled eleventh season and look back on 10 years of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
While the duo talked all things Tonight Show, the pair also led an impromptu live version of the popular segment, "Classroom Instruments." Tonight Show house band The Roots weren't on-hand to help, so the event's attendees were given instruments — becoming Fallon and Palmer's backing band.
Fallon sang a cover of "Wild Thing," the groovy '60s classic by The Troggs, onstage as Palmer backed him on kazoo. The entire audience clanged along with various instruments, effectively turning their live performance into what might be the biggest version of "Classroom Instruments" yet.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer celebrate The Tonight Show with a live "Classroom Instruments" cover
The Tonight Show Host shared a clip capturing the moment in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
As the cover continued, Palmer, in a gorgeous purple suit, started to dance around the stage. Throughout the performance, Fallon stopped the audience's instruments a couple of times so he could really belt some of the song's most iconic lines.
Their short live show ended with everyone yelling "Wild Thing!" and playing their instruments together in jubilation.
"Thank you to Keke Palmer and everyone who came out to the Pacific Design Center yesterday for our Tonight Show #FYC event, and for helping us out with an impromptu Wild Thing Classroom Instruments," Fallon wrote in his April 15 post. "That was fun."
Lyrics to "Wild Thing" by The Troggs
Below are the lyrics to "Wild Thing," written by Chip Taylor.
Wild thing
You make my heart sing
You make everything groovy
Wild thing
Wild thing, I think I love you
But I wanna know for sure
Come on, hold me tight
I love you
Wild thing
You make my heart sing
You make everything groovy
Wild thing
Wild thing
I think you move me
But I wanna know for sure
So come on and hold me tight
You move me
Wild thing
You make my heart sing
You make everything groovy
Wild thing
Come on, come on wild thing
Shake it, shake it, wild thing