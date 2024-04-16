Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Rock Out to "Wild Thing," Classroom Instruments-Style

Shakira on Her New Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and Crushing World Records with Bizarrap

On Sunday, April 15, Fallon and his Password co-star Keke Palmer sat down for a conversation at the Pacific Design Center in L.A., to celebrate the show's fun-filled eleventh season and look back on 10 years of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the duo talked all things Tonight Show, the pair also led an impromptu live version of the popular segment, "Classroom Instruments." Tonight Show house band The Roots weren't on-hand to help, so the event's attendees were given instruments — becoming Fallon and Palmer's backing band.

Fallon sang a cover of "Wild Thing," the groovy '60s classic by The Troggs, onstage as Palmer backed him on kazoo. The entire audience clanged along with various instruments, effectively turning their live performance into what might be the biggest version of "Classroom Instruments" yet.

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon appear onstage at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon FYC event at the Pacific Design Center on April 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer celebrate The Tonight Show with a live "Classroom Instruments" cover

The Tonight Show Host shared a clip capturing the moment in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Thank you to @KekePalmer and everyone who came out to the Pacific Design Center yesterday for our Tonight Show #FYC event, and for helping us out with an impromptu Wild Thing Classroom Instruments. That was fun. pic.twitter.com/IdFj40Nd3I — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 15, 2024

As the cover continued, Palmer, in a gorgeous purple suit, started to dance around the stage. Throughout the performance, Fallon stopped the audience's instruments a couple of times so he could really belt some of the song's most iconic lines.

Their short live show ended with everyone yelling "Wild Thing!" and playing their instruments together in jubilation.

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon pose for a photo at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon FYC event at the Pacific Design Center on April 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

"Thank you to Keke Palmer and everyone who came out to the Pacific Design Center yesterday for our Tonight Show #FYC event, and for helping us out with an impromptu Wild Thing Classroom Instruments," Fallon wrote in his April 15 post. "That was fun."

