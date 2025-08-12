Susan Boyle Singing "I Dreamed a Dream" Again Caused a Mid-Performance Ovation

There's no song more synonymous with Got Talent alum Susan Boyle than the epic "I Dreamed a Dream." And one particular performance of this song by Boyle stands head and shoulders above all others.

The former Britain's Got Talent winner memorably sang "I Dreamed a Dream" — the soaring anthem from Les Misérables — during her viral Audition in 2009, and she's performed it countless times since. However, this 2010 performance of the song is (somehow) more poised and powerful than her BGT Audition — and that's saying something.

Watch Susan Boyle perform a stunning version of "I Dreamed a Dream" here.

The full orchestra accompanying her adds theatrics that complement her voice effortlessly. Boyle even earns a round of applause mid-verse, which is an incredibly rare occurrence.

Boyle is capable of stopping you in your tracks whenever she sings "I Dreamed a Dream," but this rendition hits differently. It's utter perfection, and further proof that Boyle's vocals know no bounds — it's soul-stirring in the best way.

Susan Boyle attends the Pride of Scotland Awards on June 23, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Martin Grimes/Getty Images

"One of the few artists to ever move me to tears and make me bawl my eyes out, and in my opinion she's one of the best singers ever," said one fan in the video's comments.

The 64-year-old has built a successful career in music off of one legendary Audition, and although she's since released countless albums and toured around the world, Boyle knows that she can always return to "I Dreamed a Dream" to remind fans that nobody can sing it like she can.

Here's what to know about "I Dreamed a Dream"

Originally released in 1980, "I Dreamed a Dream" is one of the most well-known songs from the musical Les Misérables, which is based on a novel by Victor Hugo. It is sung by the character Fantine during the musical's first act — the character sings about life's many disappointments, including telling the story of how she became an impoverished single mother.

In 2019, Boyle famously sang "I Dreamed a Dream" for the late Pope Francis at the Vatican. As a devout woman of faith, singing for the Pope was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the star.

"To be at the Vatican meeting the Pope was such a humbling experience and to be asked to take part in his Christmas concert was a true honor," Boyle explained in an interview with Metro after her performance. "I have to pinch myself at how lucky I am, and 10 years on I'm still having the most fantastic time with these incredible opportunities. I don't and won't to ever take this for granted."