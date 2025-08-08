Blake Shelton Had the Best Reaction to Niall Horan Singing Backstage on The Voice

The Voice Coach brought a slice of Irish tradition behind the scenes — and Blake Shelton loved it.

Niall Horan's quickfire performance of the Irish folk classic "Rattlin' Bog" turned into a backstage party on The Voice Season 23 — and earned a dance of approval from none other than Blake Shelton.

As seen in an April 2023 behind-the-scenes video shared by The Voice, Horan's playful take on the traditional tune had Shelton not just listening, but breaking into an impromptu jig right there on set. While Horan's pop stardom is known worldwide, his roots in Irish music came through in the sprightly rhythm of the timeless folk song, which had his audiences clapping along within seconds.

The light-hearted jam session captured the pair's easy-going camaraderie perfectly, giving fans a glimpse at how much fun Shelton and Horan have when the cameras aren't rolling.

Niall Horan transported Blake Shelton to Ireland with his impromptu "Rattlin' Bog"

Following Shelton's backstage acoustic version of Garth Brooks' "Friends In Low Places," he encouraged everyone to sing along. Horan also picked up his guitar and illuminated the masses on the centuries-old Irish tune "Rattlin' Bog," raising spirits instantly with the energizing performance. As the crew members began clapping along, Horan smiled while singing each rapid-fire verse with jovial grace.

It was a brief but delightful ditty before Horan stopped in a fit of giggles, joking to Shelton: "I'm Irish!" Despite the short duration, it was enough to inspire Shelton to get moving and grooving, doing a lighthearted impression of an Irish jig that had Horan cheesing.

From their heartwarming Odd Couple dynamic to the various hilarious pranks they played on each other throughout Shelton's final season in the red chair, Horan and Shelton have stolen hearts with their effortless friendship.

Blake Shelton and Niall Horan were "quick" friends on The Voice

Niall Horan and Blake Shelton appear on The Voice, Season 23 Episode 7- The Battles Premiere. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Horan has opened up about his relationship with Shelton on numerous occasions. After connecting on the set of Season 23, The Voice Coaches became fast friends.

“Me and the cowboy became good friends very quick,” Horan said of Shelton in a March 2023 interview with NBC Insider. “We realized we're very similar people. For the good and the bad. He's so funny — from the minute we met him.”

Upon joining the pantheon of music icons who've graced the NBC competition, Shelton gave Horan a proper initiation by sharing a pint the night before the premiere. From the first hangout, Horan sensed a bond blooming.

“All the Coaches kind of got together the night before the first-ever Audition. And, you know, we had some food and a couple of drinks. And that was the moment of our [his and Shelton's] initiation," Horan recalled. "And just from that minute, from that first minute, I was like, 'Man, he's my guy.' We just had a laugh."

In March 2023 interview with NBC Insider, Horan said that Shelton had become "like a dad" to the Irish singer-songwriter, commending both Shelton and his "big sister" Kelly Clarkson for making his debut in the red chair such a fun ride.

“It's been amazing to work with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Meeting them for the first time, the bond that I’ve grown with them has been amazing," Horan said. "It's been so funny to dive into that Southern sense of humor with them and see the stuff that goes on behind the scenes. It's been hilarious. Blake, he’s like a dad to me. Y’know, he’s really helped me during the show. I’ve really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor.”

Watch Horan's return to the red chair once again when The Voice Season 28 premieres on Monday, September 22, at 8/7c on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.