Lin-Manuel Miranda's Classroom Instruments Hamilton Medley Toasts a Big Announcement

The man behind the world-famous musical became The Tonight Show's most-frequent guest on August 5 (if you count his cameos) and he really made it count.

Writer and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda's many appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — 22, to be exact! — never disappoint. He and Jimmy Fallon recreated Encanto in 2022, and he once tried (keyword, "tried") to mind-meld with Fallon, to name just two examples. And on August 5, Miranda celebrated the news that his Hamilton musical is hitting movie theaters with a special Classroom Instruments medley.

Miranda, who created, wrote, and starred in Hamilton's original runs at the Public Theater and on Broadway, led the medley alongside Fallon and The Roots, as they wore waistcoats, ruffle-top shirts, and trousers similar to the show's stage attire.

Lin-Manuel Miranda rapped Hamilton's "My Shot" Classroom Instruments-style

Kicking off with the opening number, "Alexander Hamilton," Fallon took on the rap made famous by Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony Award for the role of Aaron Burr. The Tonight Show audience cheered as Miranda sang his titular character's name, The Roots clacking and pinging toy instruments as a backing track.

The audience cheered again as Miranda launched into "My Shot," proving he hasn't missed a beat (or bar) when it comes to performing one of the musical's best-known songs. And he did it all while playing a mean triangle.

Hamilton will be in movie theaters this fall

The Moana lyricist shared exciting news about his most famous stage musical when he sat down with Fallon, who explained that he first saw Hamilton — and first met Miranda — in 2015 before it hit Broadway. After thanking house band The Roots for playing a walk-on song by the late Big Pun, Miranda's fellow Bronx native, Miranda shared big news timed to the tenth anniversary of Hamilton's Broadway debut: Select movie theaters will screen Hamilton in September.

"We filmed most of the original cast performing in Hamilton in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically," Miranda explained. "But then the pandemic hit, so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted. But September 5th, you will be able to see Hamilton in movie theaters nationwide and in Puerto Rico."

Tickets to Hamilton's movie theater run are on sale now.