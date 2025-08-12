Kodi Lee Does Ozzy Osbourne Justice with Beautiful "Mama, I'm Coming Home" Cover

The Osso Brothers Deliver Hand Balancing Like You've Never Seen It Before! | AGT 2025

The AGT alum comes through once again with a chilling tribute to the late rocker.

One of the greatest success stories in America's Got Talent history just paid tribute to a rock icon.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In an August 3 Instagram post — part of his popular "Fan Pick Weekly" video series — Season 14 winner Kodi Lee performed a dazzling cover of one of the late Ozzy Osbourne's most popular songs. The influential rocker was known for many hits, but Lee's take on the power ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home" hits fans in all the feels. Lee has turned countless fan requests into memorable covers, but the 29-year-old channeling The Prince of Darkness himself may be his best performance yet.

"Welcome back to Fan Pick Weekly," Lee said before beginning to perform. "Thank you for the request, Kayla. We just lost a legend. Rest in peace, Ozzy. You'll be forever in our hearts — this one's for you."

The star is capable of hitting unreal high notes, and this time around, Lee took a subdued approach which showed off his delicate tone — until the last refrain, of course, when he allowed his vocals to soar.

As always, Lee playing the song on piano while singing so magically is a combination that never fails.

RELATED: America’s Got Talent 2025 Schedule: When to Watch in August

Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, and it's safe to say that Lee's mesmerizing cover of "Mama, I'm Coming Home" did Ozzy justice. It's an emotional song — and Lee didn't miss a single note. Much like his original AGT Season 14 Audition, Lee has a penchant for overcoming any obstacles he faces and turning any performance into an unforgettable musical tour de force.

Lee's connection with his fans is unmatched — and as he professed after his performance, everyone should feel free to make requests of their own. Who knows what song the AGT alum will cover next?

Kodi Lee arrives at "America's Got Talent" live show at Dolby Theatre on August 17, 2021 in Hollywood, California; Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here's what to know about "Mama, I'm Coming Home"

Released in 1991 as a single from Osbourne's sixth studio album, No More Tears, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" stands out in the metal singer's catalog for being a rare ballad among so many uptempo, intense songs.

The song remains Osbourne's highest-charting solo track on the Billboard Hot 100. It reached the #28 position on April 18, 1992, besting the performance of songs like "Crazy Train," which only reached #39.

RELATED: How a Brand New Golden Buzzer Twist Changes AGT as We Know It

Review outlet AllMusic heaped high praise for "Mama, I'm Coming Home," noting that the track "may not appeal to Ozzy's headbanging hardcore following, but it's a very good hard rock ballad and one of his finest singles."