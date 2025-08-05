Every Act That Got a “Yes” or “X” During AGT 2025 Episode 9 Auditions (RECAP)

The Jet Boys Start with Dance... but What Happens Next STUNS the Judges! | AGT 2025 | NBC

Talk about going out on a high! Before the Top 44 Acts were revealed in the episode's final hour, fans were treated to the ninth and final night of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent. There were absolutely stellar Acts we can't wait to see more of, from a dancer who hails from Mel B.'s neck of the woods to a married pair of comedians who had the Judges in stitches.

There were no more Golden Buzzers to give out, no matter how fiercely the audience demanded it, but there was still plenty of praise to go around. With the exciting Quarterfinals and voting coming up, the competition is only going to get more fierce with a $1 million dollar prize on the line.

Below, check out the Acts who auditioned for America's Got Talent during the last Audition episode for Season 20:

AGT Season 20, Episode 9 Auditions

Osso Brothers

Osso Brothers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatics

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Two teenage brothers from Kazakhstan (who now live in California) explained that back in their home country, all their friends were into acrobatics, as well as their parents, who are coaches for the sport. Now, they live in America, where everyone prefers basketball and football. The Osso brothers want to bring acrobatics to the Olympics, and demonstrated amazing skills entirely without a mat or any extra support, balancing and flipping around using just their hands and natural strength.

Simon Cowell described the sweet-faced boys as "two little caterpillars who turned into butterflies" on stage.

B Unique Crew

B Unique Crew appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatics

Judge’s Vote: Yes

They're a dance crew from India that's dreamed of coming to America since they were young. Sound a bit like Unreal Crew? Well, that's because B Unique was founded by a former Unreal Crew member, and the two dance groups have something of a rivalry. B Unique has a similar movement style, though they incorporated a screen into their Ac. Though the audience demanded a Golden Buzzer (there were none left), they were happy to settle for four Yes votes.

Matt O'Brien

Matt O’Brien appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comic

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Hailing from the same part of Canada as Howie Mandel — the same comedy club, in fact — O'Brien delivered a solid comedy set that brought a smile to all the Judges' faces, as he reflected on how happy he was to be married.

Julia Hladkowicz

Julia Hladkowicz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comic

Judge’s Vote: Yes

And the next comedian up just happened to be Matt's wife! Cowell tried to bait the comedians into a rivalry, but both were genuinely happy for one another, and both were genuinely funny.

"You are my kind of girl, I wanted to hear more!" Mel B. told her.

Alex Blanchard

Alex Blanchard appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dancer

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Traveling all the way from Liverpool, England to dance solo for the Judges was clearly nerve-wracking, but Blanchard set her anxiety aside to perform a gymnastic and lyrical dance routine that Mel B. called "brilliant." Mandel praised her "transformation once the music started" as well as her "energy and athleticism," while Cowell could see that she had "put in a ton of work."

Avalon Penrose

Avalon Penrose appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Opera singer

Judge’s Vote: Yes

This Act took several turns. Penrose explained that she was a former child opera singer until the age of 14, when debilitating panic attacks and stage fright forced her to quit. Now as an adult, she wants to rediscover her voice. But halfway through her performance, two assistants began pelting her with confetti, pie, and paint, to the point that Mel B. hit the "X."

Sofía Vergara was understandably confused. If making fun of herself is the only way she can sing, where does the Act go? She only has one song? Penrose offered to sing another track while Cowell pelted her with debris, and that's where things got really fun; Cowell and Mandel squirted paint onto her, then onto each other, then onto Mel and Vergara, and the entire situation devolved into a messy fight that included Host Terry Crews, all while Penrose sang.

And as she hit the final note, Auditions for Season 20 were officially over!