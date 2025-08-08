Michael Bublé Belting Nat King Cole A Cappella from His Voice Chair Is Sublime

However, The Voice Season 28 Coach's vocal experiment didn't go as planned...

Michael Bublé is returning as a Coach for The Voice Season 28, but he's hoping to audition, too.

Well, sorta. In a July 22 TikTok video filmed from the Season 28 set, the father of four fired up a very appropriate filter featuring virtual Voice Coaches judging users' singing ability in real time. Being the competitive person he is, Bublé confidently put his vocal skills to the test — from his own big red Coach chair — and placed his fate in the hands of three virtual Coaches.

"Thank God we're Coaches not judges… 😬 #TheVoice #Singing," Bublé captioned his TikTok,

The 49-year-old crooner smoothly sang the first few lines of Nat King Cole's 1954 classic "Smile" in such a gorgeous manner. "Smile, though your heart is aching / Smile, even though it's breaking," Bublé sang with such precision that he surely was anticipating a virtual 3-Chair Turn. The a cappella performance was sublime, highlighting Bublé's unmatched vocals.

The result? Not a single turn! That's right: The man who has won Seasons 26 and 27 of The Voice can't even get one app-based chair turn these days!

Bublé did not take this outcome well.

"Really, no turns? None?" he asked incredulously before joking, "Stupid Voice Coaches don't know s–t!"

All jokes aisde, Bublé belting Nat King Cole — an singer he's covered before — is always a pleasure to our ears.

Michael Bublé returns for his third straight season on The Voice Season 28

Bublé is back for Season 28 of The Voice alongside Coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg.

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," he told NBC Insider about being on The Voice. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC with the Blind Auditions. Are you ready?