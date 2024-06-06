Ice T & His Family Rode Through the Airport on the Coolest Electric Suitcases (VIDEO)

The Law & Order: SVU star, his wife Coco Austin, and daughter Chanel know how to travel in style.

Some families just operate on a higher level than the rest of us.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

Ice T and his adorable family roll through the airport in style — literally! In a video shared on his wife Coco Austin's Instagram, the Law & Order: SVU star, Austin, and their 8-year-old daughter Chanel, could be seen zipping through the terminal while riding individual motorized carry-on bags. (The fact that the video is set to "Ridin'" by Chamillionaire makes it even more iconic.)

"We have the airports hatin....🛫 #icefamily," Austin wrote in a caption.

The actor and his family may have inadvertently started a trend. Judging from the Instagram comments, fans are already on board with this ingenious (and hilarious) way to work your way through an airport terminal in style.

Ice T and Coco aren't shy about letting Chanel shine on social media — in fact, they actively encourage it! Little Chanel already has more than 400,000 Instagram followers, stemming from her parents having nothing but pride in their little girl. Ice T put everything in perspective when speaking to People in 2023:

"When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud," he confessed. "I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids."

Hey, if it's alright with Ice T, we're sure fans would love to see even more adorable photos and videos of little Chanel — especially ones showing her and her parents zipping around an airport on electric suitcases!

Ice T keeps his family as his number-one priority

Ice T has been a dad since 1976, when he welcomed his first daughter, LeTesha Marrow, into the world.

Letesha Marrow, Ice-T, Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Ice-T on February 17, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When I had my first kid, I was in the middle of the wildness of becoming Ice T, all the people that were after me, and I had my head down. I really wasn't concentrating on them, I was concentrating on survival. Now, everything is a lot more mellow," he told PEOPLE in 2016.

We still can't get over how much LeTesha and her dad look alike! The SVU mainstay shared a birthday wish to his daughter earlier this year, and fans were stunned at how much the two looked alike!

The rapper-turned-actor also has a son, Tracy, who is 33, and of course, he shares 8-year-old Chanel with Austin. And let's be honest, at this rate, little Chanel will bypass her famous parents in popularity by the time she hits middle school (not that Ice T would complain).