Ice T's Daughter, Chanel, Cuddling With Family Bulldog Sparty Is So Tender

A dog is a girl's best friend. At least, this girl. Chanel Nicole, daughter of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T and his wife, Coco Austin, has always had a special connection with one of the family's bulldogs, Spartacus, Jr. Their latest pic together is too cute. Check it out further down this article.

Ice T's daughter, Chanel, and dog Little Sparty make an adorable pair

"My daily dose of my Favorite dog, Little Sparty," reads the caption on a picture posted to both Chanel and the dog's Instagram pages. In addition to Sparty, Jr., the family also owns bulldogs Alexus (Lexi) and Titan, who are the pooch IG.

Chanel jokingly called them her "bullies" in another post, posing with all three canines. If Chanel decides to follow in her father's footsteps and enter the rap world, this would make an excellent album cover. Chanel just turned 8 and celebrated with a family trip to Disneyland, so her first single can't be far away.

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Chanel and Sparty can't stay away from each other

"I have a hard time getting ready for school in the morning cuz Sparty has the best snuggles, I keep falling asleep on him," reads the caption on a previous joint upload. And here she is literally petting him in her sleep.

In another post, the pair sit in the backseat of the family Bentley after Sparty, Jr. "surprised" Chanel at school pick-up. Best. Chauffeur. Ever.

Ice T and his wife are happy to share these kinds of moments with fans and followers, explaining to People,"[Social media is] fun and [Chanel] likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it."

The actor continued, "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids."

