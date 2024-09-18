See Chicago P.D.'s Patrick John Flueger With Long, Blonde Hair Past His Shoulders

The Chicago P.D. cast loves goofing off in between takes while filming episodes; we've seen this many times on social media. Remember when Jesse Lee Soffer was on the show, and he and Patrick John Flueger did a little sultry (and hilarious) dance together? Well, we may have unearthed a moment even funnier than that: Flueger rocking extra-long blonde hair.

The One Chicago fan YouTube community is the gift that keeps on giving, and one video shared—taken during an unknown period on P.D.—sees Adam Ruzek pulling off lengthy locks better suited for a pop star than a cop (watch here). Granted, it's a wig, but the effect is still the same; something about seeing the typically tough-as-nails Ruzek with blonde hair past his shoulders is iconic. It's also proof the man can pull off any hairstyle. Seriously, maybe there's a world where Ruzek moonlights as the lead singer of a hair metal band? We know Burgess (Marina Squerciati) would be rocking out in the front row.

So, to be clear, there's now a running list of NBC-universe cops who can pull off this look: Christopher Meloni, Ice T, and, now, Patrick John Flueger.

Patrick John Flueger returns for Chicago P.D. Season 12

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in a scene from Chicago P.D., Season 10 Episode 18. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Fans can catch Flueger on Chicago P.D. Season 12 when it premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock. Ruzek and Burgess are engaged (for good this time), and a wedding could be on the horizon.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line of the maybe-nuptials. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

“I think it’ll be fun [to write],” she added of the hypothetical wedding. “There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”

As for the couple's tumultuous past, fans can rest easy. As Squerciati told NBC Insider, "The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over. They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."