Filming for Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is in full swing, premiering Wednesday, September 25 on NBC.

Burgess & Ruzek with Their Doppelgangers on Set Will Make You Double-Take (PIC)

It's double trouble on the set of Chicago P.D. ahead of the Season 12 premiere after Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger joined forces with their stunt doubles for a surreal behind-the-scenes picture.

The bond between Squerciati's Officer Kim Burgess and Flueger's Officer Adam Ruzek is a One Chicago love story unlike any other that has had fans glued to their screens since Season 1. After a whirlwind on-again-off-again relationship that spanned several seasons, nowadays the Intelligence Unit officers are the parents to their adopted daughter and engaged (for the third time). As the Season 12 premiere approaches, viewers can't wait to see Ruzek and Burgess head toward the altar and discover what their relationship's next chapter will bring. Any moment Ruzek and Burgess are on screen is a treat as the two scene-stealers continue to thrive in and outside of the Intelligence Unit.

Now that P.D. has returned to set to film Season 12, Chi-Hards have delighted in the behind-the-scenes content coming from the One Chicago family on social media. Burzek is back, but prepare to do a double take.

Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger were kicking it with their P.D.doppelgangers

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

Squerciati took to Instagram on August 27, ahead of Chicago's upcoming EPIC convention to share a behind-the-scenes picture with her on-screen lover and their respective body doubles. It's truly a mind-boggling snapshot that even the most avid Chicago P.D. fan would do a double-take after seeing. In the picture, Squerciati and Flueger beam ear to ear alongside their designated doppelgangers, wearing matching P.D. outfits.

They all look equipped and ready to jump into the action, but what kind of case will Burzek be working this season that demands the assistance of the professionals? Only time will tell.

"It's a Freak Friday episode of CPD!" Squerciati captioned the behind-the-scenes photo. "AND come to EPIC CON and say hi to me! 🤗 Link in bio! #Burzek #Padrina @epiccons #epiccon #meetandgreet #conventions #tvconvention #WOLFPACK #ChicagoPD #PADDYFLUEGER #CANTWAITTOMEETYOUALL #HIATUSISOVERTIMETOCOMEOUTOFHIBERNATION."

Between the gripping criminal cases and the complex inner workings of the Intelligence Unit, a P.D. wedding is a welcome relief to the intensity. After years of anticipation and crossed fingers, Burgess and Ruzek have realized they are happily-ever-after material. Following the swoon-worthy proposal, Squerciati reassured NBC Insider that Burzek is endgame.

"The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over," she told NBC Insider. "They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on ... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 7 Episode 7 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

