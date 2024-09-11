Jesse Lee Soffer & Patrick John Flueger Dancing Together Is Hilarious Yet Sultry

Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Who's up for some hilariously sultry-adjacent dancing between two One Chicago fan favorites?

We've uncovered an undated clip of Jesse Lee Soffer and Patrick John Flueger plotting something between takes when they were both on P.D.—it almost seems like they're planning an impromptu dance moment for social media. Still, regardless, it features some hilarious (and spicy) dance moves!

Watch their blink-and-you-missed-it dance party here.

The former Chicago P.D. co-stars (Soffer left the show after Season 10) have some serious rhythm. Who knew?

Honestly, it feels like every actor in the One Chicago universe missed their calling as professional dancers. We're still thinking about this fantastic throwback clip of our favorites dancing up a storm on stage, with Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso totally stealing the show.

It just goes to show that the cast of our favorite One Chicago shows has crazy talent that goes far beyond acting on camera.

Your favorite One Chicago shows return September 25

Jesse Lee Soffer, Marina Squerciati, Brian Geraghty and Patrick Flueger pose during the opening ceremony of the 55th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 13, 2015, in Monaco. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

It's been a long summer hiatus for fans of One Chicago, but fortunately, new seasons of your favorite shows are right around the corner. While some familiar faces have left the cast, new arrivals are all but guaranteed to become instant fan favorites. Still, we know we'll miss talented actors like Tracy Spiridakos. Earlier this year, Spiridakos spoke to NBC Insider about her exit from Chicago P.D.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," she said. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it."

At any rate, it's time to officially mark your calendars: Wednesday, September 25, is when fans must plant themselves on their couches all night! Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres at 8/7c, Season 13 of Chicago Fire premieres at 9/8c, and finally, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premieres at 10/9c—all on NBC!

If you miss any original airings, don't worry: All episodes stream the next day on Peacock.