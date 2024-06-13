Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Christian Stolte Sounds Like a Full Rock Star Singing This Hit by The Zombies
It turns out Mouch from Chicago Fire has a hidden talent: He can sing!
Christian Stolte's portrayal of Randall "Mouch" McHolland has been revered by One Chicago fans, and for good reason. He's one of the most likable characters on Chicago Fire, consistently injecting the show with levity and much-appreciated comic relief.
But who knew Mouch was also such a talented singer?
We're still unpacking a fan-made video of One Chicago stars showing off their vocal talents. In it we discovered Kara Killmer sweetly singing "Over the Rainbow," and now we've uncovered another hidden gem. As it turns out, the man behind Mouch gives quite the adorable performance of The Zombie's hit "This Will Be Our Year" in that same video! Check it out below, and make sure to begin at the 1:54 mark.
Watch Stolte's charismatic performance here.
Stolte — clearly between takes, judging by his Firehouse 51 garb — wastes no time serenading his colleague to the delight of everyone watching. (What we would give for a high-def, extended version of his performance.) Stolte's simple guitar strumming transforms "This Will Be Our Year" into something far more tender — yet decidedly less psychedelic and groovy — than the original version.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: We need a One Chicago musical episode ASAP.
About "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies
Psychedelic rockers The Zombies have been around for a while — since 1961, to be exact — and have toured as recently as October 2023, proving their staying power can last through generations of music fans. "This Will Be Our Year" is arguably their greatest hit, and the song has enjoyed newfound popularity, being featured in TV shows like Mad Men and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
“This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies lyrics
The warmth of your love
Is like the warmth of the sun
And this will be our year
Took a long time to come
Don't let go of my hand
Now darkness has gone
And this will be our year
Took a long time to come
And I won't forget
The way you held me up when I was down
And I won't forget the way you said,
"Darling I love you"
You gave me faith to go on
Now we're there and we've only just begun
This will be our year
Took a long time to come
The warmth of your smile
Smile for me, little one
And this will be our year
Took a long time to come
You don't have to worry
All your worried days are gone
This will be our year
Took a long time to come
And I won't forget
The way you held me up when I was down
And I won't forget the way you said,
"Darling I love you"
You gave me faith to go on
Now we're there and we've only just begun
And this will be our year
Took a long time to come
Yeah we only just begun
Yeah this will be our year
Took a long time to come