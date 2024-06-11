Kara Killmer's Broadway-Ready Voice Singing "Over the Rainbow" Will Floor You

Chicago Fire alum Kara Killmer can sing, as this delightful, fan-made compilation of the One Chicago family's vocal chops proves.

Who knew Killmer had such a Broadway-ready voice? Her mesmerizingly sweet vocal performance of "Over the Rainbow" begins at about the 3:35 mark of the video, and it will floor you.

Watch Killmer's beautiful cover of "Over the Rainbow" here.

What's most impressive is how Killmer effortlessly floats her voice through the song while clearly working away on her laptop — that takes talent, people.

Speaking of talent, the entire video is a tour de force of fantastic little vocal (and musical) moments from countless actors from the One Chicago universe. Give it a watch!

With this much talent, we're officially crossing our fingers for a full-on musical crossover special on One Chicago at some point — how cool would that be?

Kara Killmer left Chicago Fire after 10 seasons

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appear in Season 12 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

As most One Chicago fans know, Killmer will not return to Chicago Fire after 10 seasons of portraying paramedic Sylvie Brett. While her absence will absolutely be felt in upcoming seasons, the actress is excited about what's next on her horizon. Thankfully, humor is one of the cast's best coping mechanisms for handling sad departures like Killmer's.

She told NBC Insider, "This cast is definitely very familiar with losing people that we love. There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular. [One Chicago franchise creator Dick Wolf] is very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show… have a good sense of humor."

Although she's officially said her goodbyes to the cast and crew, Killmer assured fans "the door is wide open" for a return.

"Any time they wanna call, I will be there," she said. "It is a fantastic show; great people. I will come back anytime they want."