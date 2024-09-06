Trailer | Here Come the Irish on Peacock | NBC

The One Chicago star lit up the stage.

Joe Minoso From Chicago Fire Is Ridiculously Good at Dancing to "Despacito"

Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso can dance. And we have proof.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

During a 2019 fan convention in Paris, France, hearing the infectious beat of the Luis Fonsi smash "Despacito" was all Minoso needed to break out some seriously sweet dance moves. He was joined by some other One Chicago stars on stage, but he totally stole the show.

Watch Joe Minoso's iconic dancing here.

Despite being surrounded by many One Chicago co-stars (we spotted Miranda Rae Mayo, Jesse Lee Soffer, Torrey DeVitto, and Marina Squerciati, among countless others in the video), Minoso was the star of this moment.

We shouldn't be surprised at this hidden talent of Minoso's. Many One Chicago cast members are musically inclined. We're still reeling over their collective singing skills.

Joe Minoso loves Zumba

Photo: Getty Images/NBC

The man who's portrayed Firehouse 51's Joe Cruz for many years on Chicago Fire has a steamy side. In fact, he and fellow Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney appeared in the 2022 edition of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive.

In an interview with the magazine, Minoso played it coy when asked how he keeps himself in such good shape. Actually, he blamed everything on Kinney.

"Taylor has now gone out of his way to buy me as many Big Macs on my birthday as how old I am. Forty-four Big Macs showed up in my trailer," Minoso joked. "I don't know how I'm going to stay sexy if I just keep getting Big Macs from Taylor."

Despite the influx of fast food in his life, Minoso was candid about how he keeps his body in tip-top shape.

"I'm a big fan of Zumba," says Minoso. "I do a lot of cardio work with Zumba."

So, let the record show that Minoso credits dodging Big Mac attacks and doing Zumba to his world-renowned sexiness. Oh, and spontaneous dance parties set to "Despacito!"

Watch Minoso on Chicago Fire when Season 13 premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.