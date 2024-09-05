Taylor Kinney Winking & Dancing in This Video Is Both Adorable & Steamy

Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has all the moves. Literally.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

In a clip from 2019, Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide in the One Chicago universe, shows off some masterful dance moves in what looks like an on-set trailer. The video was seemingly posted by makeup artist Deida Massey, who worked on Chicago Fire between 2015 and 2019, in celebration of Kinney's birthday. But really, the person doing most of the celebrating here is Kinney himself!

His dancing is equal parts adorable and steamy, as the actor pops his hips and throws in a wink or two for good measure. Way to make Chi-Hards swoon, Tay.

Check out Taylor Kinney's expert dance moves here.

Now that this video is top of mind for Chicago Fire fans, fingers crossed Season 13 presents an opportunity for Severide to bust a move down the streets of the Windy Cindy.

Speaking of the show's namesake locale, in a 2022 appearance on TODAY, Kinney spoke about his connection to Chicago and how important it is in the context of Fire, Med, and P.D.

"This is home," Kinney explained. "Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown… the city has been good to me. I love the city. I've gotten to know it through my work."

RELATED: What's Happened to Jake Lockett's Character Sam Carver on Chicago Fire?

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to watch new episodes of their favorite One Chicago shows —the 2024-2025 season is almost upon us.

Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres September 2024

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

The newest season of Chicago Fire premieres September 25 on NBC and occupies its regular time slot: Wednesdays at 9/8c. As always, episodes stream next day on Peacock.

While details on Season 13 are being kept tightly under wraps, a quote from longtime cast member Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett), who departed the series after Season 12, suggests fans will continue to see more of the show's trademark playfulness in the upcoming season.

RELATED: A Guide to Every Must-Watch One Chicago Crossover Episode

"There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular," Killmer told NBC Insider in 2024, adding that One Chicago creator Dick Wolf is "very intentional about making sure that the people who work on our show… have a good sense of humor."