Patrick John Flueger Warns the Chicago P.D. Finale Will Not Be "Lighthearted"

"It's Chicago P.D.," Flueger said simply ahead of the Season 12 finale airing on NBC on May 21.

The wedding bells are ringing for Chicago P.D. fan favorites Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). While it's been a long time coming for the power couple, fans will still be in high supply of all the hallmark drama P.D. delivers during the long-awaited wedding episode.

For 12 years, Chi-Hards have obsessed over the emotionally captivating relationship between the Intelligence Unit officers. Their rollercoaster on-again-off-again relationship has produced endless P.D. drama, an adoptive daughter, and three engagements, but now, Burgess and Ruzek are finally heading to the altar in the Season 12 finale ("Vows").

Ahead of the must-watch episode, Flueger chatted about Chicago P.D. during a convention Q&A session, and it took no time at all for the topic of Ruzek and Burgess tying the knot to come up. When asked about what to expect, Flueger happily confirmed the long-awaited wedding was "coming," but was quick to temper expectations.

"I'm just gonna warn you, it's Chicago P.D.," Flueger cautioned the crowd, getting a chuckle. "So it's not lighthearted and fancy free, you know what I mean?"

Chi-Hards can easily pick up what Flueger is putting down — P.D.'s Season 12 finale won't be in any shortage of blood-pumping action, even if wedding bells are ringing.

Don't miss Burzek's wedding during the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

While expectations for Burzek's wedding are undeniably high, it wouldn't be a Chicago P.D. finale without some certified thrills and chills.

"I'm touched that they think that it's worth ending the season with it, but I don't know how it's going to go," Fleuger said in a January 2025 interview with TV Line, echoing his other interview. "I've always been fascinated to see how they do an episode of Chicago P.D. and have a proper wedding with all of the corn and cheese that that deserves."

Speaking of "corn and cheese," Flueger's One Chicago other half, Squerciati, isn't shying away from the fun parts of Burzek's wedding planning, even sharing pictures of the wedding dress shopping process to Instagram. Of course, Squerciati looks fantastic in literally every white dress she shared. But after Chi-Hards began voting for their favorites in the comments, she did press in the fan favorite ahead of the finale.

On May 19, Squerciati ended the wedding dress suspense by sharing behind-the-scenes photos of the P.D. cast enjoying the Burzek ceremony. Burgess is a stunning bride, and Ruzek couldn't look happier.

Flueger and Squerciati thank Chicago P.D. fans for believing in Burzek

After 12 years of gripping Burzek romance, fans can't wait to see the P.D. couple finally get their happily-ever-after. And Squerciati and Flueger are immensely grateful to have the chance to do it, partly thanks to the One Chicago fandom's love for the Intelligence Unit relationship.

"I think one of the main strongholds of Chicago P.D. is the Burzek relationship," Squerciati shared in a One Chicago interview with her P.D. husband-to-be.

"I've got to thank the fans for fighting for Burzek the entire time," Flueger said. "Because they tried to break us up, and the fans came in and said, 'No, thank you.'

"So we got back together, I think because of the fans, honestly," Squerciati echoed.

"This storyline belongs to you as much as it does to us," Flueger told fans with gratitude.

Don't miss the moment Burgess and Ruzek finally tie the knot by watching the Season 12 finale of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, May 21 at 10/9c on NBC.