Chicago P.D. Just Got a New Chief Played by Shawn Hatosy (DETAILS)

The Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. is getting a new member. Shawn Hatosy will join the cast for Season 12 as the new Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, in a recurring role.

“I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight (Jason Beghe) and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on,” P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line about Hatosy's character.

Read more about actor Shawn Hatosy, below:

Who is Shawn Hatosy?

In addition to an extensive acting résumé, Hatosy's also dipped his toe into directing, helming four episodes of Animal Kingdom, where he had a regular role. In 2020, Hatosy shared that he'd been sober from alcohol since 2008.

Hatosy's wife Kelly Albanese is also an actress, and together they have two sons. He is not interested in sharing his candy (LOL), and he takes sandwiches very seriously, telling Crooked Forest that it is his dream to have one named after him someday.

"It’s like being Knighted, it’s an honor you earn. And quite honestly, I feel like people are sticking avocado on everything and thinking that will solve their sandwich mediocrity. It’s BS. I don’t care what’s on my sandwich but no avocado, no thank you. I’m open to suggestions. On the side, I want raw chocolate chip cookie dough. I don’t care if it kills me; it’s delicious." he revealed.

Shawn Hatosy attends the "27th Annual Critics Choice Awards" at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Where have I seen Shawn Hatosy before?

Hatosy is new to One Chicago, but he's already part of Dick Wolf's other popular franchise, Law & Order. He appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: LA, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order. Hatosy's also starred in shows like Southland and movies including The Faculty.

Who else is joining Chicago P.D.?

Another new face is regular cast member Toya Turner, who will play excitement-loving Patrol Officer Kiana Cook. Turner is a One Chicago veteran, having played Peaches the Prostitute on an episode of Chicago Fire (Season 2, Episode 14, "Tonight's The Night"), and Jayna Miles on Chicago Med.

What we know about Chicago P.D. Season 12

After years of ups and downs, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), finally got engaged for good in Season 11.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line of the nuptials. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

“I think it’ll be fun [to write],” Sigan added. “There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”

Chicago P.D. returns September 25 to NBC and occupies its normal time slot: Wednesdays at 10/9c.