Sarah Ramos to Join Cast of Chicago Med for Season 10 (DETAILS)

Ramos' doctor will make her debut when the series premieres September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

An exciting update for all Chi-Hards — actress Sarah Ramos is officially joining the Season 10 cast of NBC's Chicago Med as a series regular.

Famous for her performances in Parenthood and The Bear, Ramos' character will undoubtedly add a new layer of complexity to the hospital's hectic day-to-day.

As the wait for the new season continues, fans are eager to see precisely how Ramos' doctor will inject new life and intrigue into the smash medical series.

Sarah Ramos attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Who will Sarah Ramos play on Chicago Med? As she makes her Season 10 Chicago Med debut, Ramos will play Dr. Caitlin Lenox. Ramos' introduction comes at a pivotal time for the One Chicago family, as Lenox isn't the only one heading to Gaffney next season. Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet has also been casted as a new physician, Dr. Frost. Dermot Mulroney will join Chicago Fire as Firehouse 51's new Chief. On the P.D. side of the Windy City, Toya Turner will be joining the Intelligence Unit squad room as Officer Kiana Cook. Chi-Hards are staring down some major shake-ups, making for a thrilling return to One Chicago Wednesdays.

Sarah Ramos' Movies and TV Shows

Sarah Ramos at the season 3 premiere of FX's "The Bear" held at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Some may recognize Ramos from the smash drama series The Bear as Jessica, a chef who helped explain the ins and outs of fine dining expedite stations to some of the Chicago restaurant's employees. A recurring character throughout Season 2 of The Bear, her performance had viewers glued to their screens.

Before time on The Bear, Ramos first skyrocketed to fame as a young actress in the NBC drama American Dreams, which ran from 2002 to 2005. She played Patty Pryor, a petulant child who served up endless sass in each episode. The role earned Ramos three Young Artist Award nominations and helped cement her as a primetime star.

Many came to know Ramos as teenager Haddie in NBC's Parenthood. Ramos was a Parenthood scene-stealer for all five seasons of the family drama, scoring two Supporting Actress ALMA Award nominations for her role on the show.

Haddie Braverman (Sarah Ramos) on Parenthood Season 3 Episode 14. Photo: Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Before Parenthood, Ramos guest starred in several notable television programs, such as Scrubs (2005), Wizards of Waverly Place (2008), and Ghost Whisperer (2009).

Unsurprisingly, Chicago Med won't be Ramos' first time working with primetime titan Dick Wolf: She guest starred in Law & Order Season 17, Episode 17 ("Good Faith") in 2007. She played Mary Reese, a Catholic school student who was sexually abused.

Following her Parenthood tenure, guest starred in Shonda Rhimes' medical drama Private Practice in 2013, earned a recurring guest role as Audrey in three episodes of The Affair, and appeared as Creek Lovell in the supernatural drama Midnight, Texas. Ramos was also in the sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's former partner, Cheryl Pistono; the ensemble cast including Solomon Hughes, John C. Reilly, Jason Segel, and Adrien Brody.

Ramos made her big-screen debut in 2012 in Mark Webber's The End of Love, starring opposite Michael Cera. The same year, she starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo, and 30 Rock's Tracy Morgan in the comedy flick Why Stop Now.

In 2016, Ramos shined as Michelle in the rom-com How to Be Single and as Marin in the comedy film Slash.

She joined Catherine Keener, Riley Keough, Cary Elwes, Anton Yelchin, and SNL stars Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon in the 2017 thriller We Don't Belong Here.

Her other notable film roles include 2017's The Boy Downstairs as Jane and 2018's Ask for Jane as Maggie.

She was also among the star-studded ensemble of 2022's historical epic Babylon, playing Harriet Rothschild opposite Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in the blood-pumping drama chronicling Hollywood's transition from silent film to the "talkies."

Ramos has also starred in a couple of Hallmark Christmas films: 2022's A Kismet Christmas and 2023's Christmas in Notting Hill.

