ER Veteran Maura Tierney Joining Law & Order Season 24 as a New Lieutenant

Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

McCoy Learns That the Defense Wants to Put the CIA on Trial | NBC’s Law & Order

McCoy Learns That the Defense Wants to Put the CIA on Trial | NBC’s Law & Order

There's a new cop in New York City — and, this time, she's played by ER legend and Twisters star Maura Tierney.

The Law & Order world is about to look slightly different, as famed television and film star Maura Tierney is set to make her way to the NBC procedural.

How to Watch Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

Tierney, who has achieved critical acclaim for many compelling performances over the past few decades, will join the regular cast for Law & Order Season 24. The casting has generated buzz for what the next season will bring, as she is bound to deliver grit and portray a compelling character that will shake up the squad.

RELATED: Here's When Law & Order Season 24 Premieres

Find out everything about Maura Tierney and what she'll be bringing to the Law & Order universe.

Maura Tierney attends the "American Rust: Broken Justice" New York Screening at The Whitby Hotel on March 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise/WireImage

Maura Tierney's Movies and TV Shows

Maura Tierney appears on TODAY on Friday, January 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Tierney arrives in Wolf's universe with some experience in procedural thrills — and it's not her first time on the Law & Order set.

Tierney previously guest starred in a 1991 episode of Law & Order, Season 2, Episode 3 ("Aria") as Patti Blaine.

She first achieved widespread attention in the 90s sitcom NewsRadio, where she starred as Lisa Miller alongside Dave Foley, Stephen Root, Andy Dick, Vicki Lewis, and Joe Rogan from 1995 through 1999.

A bit of a cosmic coincidence: In addition his Dun Dun dealings, famed Law & Order composer Mike Post also provided the score for NewsRadio.

Tierney secured primetime titan status after being cast as nurse-turned-doctor Abby Lockhart on NBC's long-running medical drama ER in 1999.

From 2014 to 2019, Tierney charmed audiences as Helen Solloway on the mystery drama The Affair, a role that scored her a 2016 Golden Globe Award.

She continued to deliver dynamite guest appearances in whatever television project came her way, like her recurring role as Kelly McPhee in Rescue Me or her 2011 episode of The Office.

Tierney already has a track record of elevating the stakes in legal dramas, and was a certified scene-stealer in the courtroom series The Whole Truth (2010-2013), The Good Wife (2012), and Your Honor (2021), and America Rust (2021-2024)

Maura Tierney at the New York screening of "American Rust: Broken Justice" held at The Whitby Hotel on March 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

While well known for her television work, Tierney is also an accomplished film actress. She made her big screen debut in 1991's The Linguini Incident, and later appeared in 90s classics like Primal Fear (1996), Liar Liar (1997), Primary Colors (1998), and Forces of Nature (1999).

She played Rachel Clement in Christopher Nolan's 2002 film Insomnia, starred opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in the 2008 comedy Baby Mama, and delivered a compelling performance alongside Steve Carrell in 2018's Beautiful Boy, to spotlight a few highlights from her sprawling film reel.

RELATED: 4DX Screenings of Twisters Are Rocking the Nation's Moviegoers (Literally)

Some of Tierney's most recent film credits include playing wrestling family matriarch Doris Von Erich in 2023's The Iron Claw, and appearing in 2024's Twisters as Cathy, a mother of a reinvigorated storm chaser alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos.

Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order on NBC on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c.