Where to Watch and Stream Law & Order Season 24

New York City's toughest detectives and most hardworking prosecutors have a whole new set of riveting crimes to contend with on Law & Order Season 24. Find out how to watch.

New York City’s toughest crime fighters are back for a whole new season of Law & Order.

How to Watch Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

Season 24 of the long-running legal drama and police procedural is returning to NBC with a shocking new set of crimes, complex court battles, and even a new addition at the 27th Precinct.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady, played by Maura Tierney, is joining the cast as a regular this season, as the blunt and highly-skilled new boss of Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks).

Newly elected District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) will make his return after a narrow election win keeps him in as the man in charge at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Together, along with their teams of detectives and prosecutors, Brady and Baxter will work to bring justice to some of the city’s most cunning criminals.

Find out how and when to watch Law & Order on network television and how to stream it.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

When does Law & Order Season 24 premiere? Season 24 will debut on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC with a case that turns personal for Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). “When a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, Maroun takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward,” reads a description of the episode, titled “Catch and Kill." Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) will also be struggling to adjust to his new boss at the precinct.

How can I watch and stream Season 24 of Law & Order? Throughout the season, fans can catch new episodes of Law & Order on Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC or stream the episodes the next day on Peacock.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? Fans can catch up on the long-running series, or just revisit some of their favorite episodes, now on Peacock. The streaming service has episodes available from Seasons 13 through 20, along with Season 23, available to view now.

Since it first premiered in 1990, Law & Order has been a fan-favorite series known for its ripped-from-the headlines plotlines that pose complex ethical and moral dilemmas.

Season 23 saw one of the series' biggest shake-ups to date as long-running District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) resigned from office after delivering one final courtroom win. In true McCoy fashion, the seasoned prosecutor decided not to seek re-election after a high profile case put him at odds with the mayor and he wanted to limit the fallout for others at the DA’s office.

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Baxter was appointed to the DA post and encountered a staff who were, in some ways, still loyal to McCoy and his ideology. The politically-connected new district attorney made it clear from the start that he had his own way of doing things and wasn’t looking to replicate McCoy’s style.

Baxter’s own future at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office came into question in the Season 23 finale, when his decision to put his adult daughter on the stand in a difficult case against a known gang member exposed a family secret and threatened his chances of winning the election.

Meanwhile, over at the 27th Precinct, Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) spent the season on a path of redemption after coming off a six-month suspension for punching a police captain while drinking on the job. Fans learned it wasn’t as bad as it sounds, however, after Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) explained that Riley had been defending her honor after the captain made an offensive comment about her.

Riley had also been caring for his dying father and dealing with the fallout from his imploding marriage at the time of the punch, which only left him feeling more on edge when the captain made the distasteful remark.

These Season 23 episodes and more are now available on Peacock.