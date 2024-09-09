Kelly Clarkson Tries To Keep A Straight Face Eating Maltesers With Emily Blunt

Everything To Know About Maura Tierney’s New Law & Order Lieutenant, Jessica Brady

There’s a new boss at the precinct on Law & Order.

How to Watch Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

Maura Tierney is poised to make her debut as Lt. Jessica Brady when the beloved legal drama returns for its 24th season on Thursday, October 3.

Brady will have the job previously held by Lt. Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) on the prior three seasons of the show.

As fans anxiously await the debut of the newest addition to the squad, Rick Eid, Law & Order executive producer, showrunner and writer, gave NBC Insider a sneak peek at what makes the new lieutenant and boss at the 27th Precinct tick.

Who is Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady on Law & Order? Before taking the reins at the 27th Precinct, Brady was a seasoned law enforcement officer with some unparalleled investigative skills. “Unlike most lieutenants, I think she still thinks and acts like a detective and is more engaged day-to-day than most lieutenants — meaning she's active in interrogations and almost acts like another detective as opposed to a supervisor,” Eid told NBC Insider. “She likes it and she’s good at it and she kind of can’t stay away from it," Eid added. Brady also has some special skills, "like picking up on accents and tics," which make her a formidable foe in investigations. “She kind of sees things that a lot of detectives and people don't see and the reason for it, we don't really disclose it yet — or who knows, maybe ever,” Eid said. “She’s got this other gear that most people don’t have, where she’s got like a near-photographic memory.” Eid also describes Lt. Brady as " a real straight shooter," adding, "She's results oriented, and she's a little idiosyncratic and kind of does things her own way."

Maura Tierney appears on TODAY on Friday, January 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

That direct approach was on full display in NBC’s promo for the new seasons of both Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which gives fans their first glimpse of Brady in action.

"I'm your new Lieutenant. I don't need you to like me. I need you to listen to me,” Brady is seen sternly telling Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott).

How will Lt. Jessica Brady get along with Detectives Riley and Shaw? There may be a rough transition ahead for Detectives Riley and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) as they acclimate to their new boss. Eid described the relationship between Brady and the detectives to NBC Insider as “not too great early on.” “I mean, Riley and Shaw were really close with Dixon, and especially Riley, and so it’s a little unsettling to have a new boss come in that they don’t know,” Eid said. "And they don't really love bosses. On top of that, the character Maura plays isn’t particularly warm and fuzzy and inviting.” The Law & Order showrunner added that the lieutenant and detectives will be "feeling each other out" at the start of the season. Although it hasn't been revealed yet why Dixon left the precinct, Eid said that fans will get the answer in the Season 24 premiere, noting, "We'll learn what happened, where she is."

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 3, "Turn The Page". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

What else has Maura Tierney appeared in? Season 24 of Law & Order won't be the first time Tierney, a seasoned TV and film actress, has appeared on the show. She played a completely different character, Patricia 'Patti' Blaine, while guest starring on Law & Order in 1991, in the third episode of Season 2. Tierney also has a string of other acting credits to her name, including popular television shows like NewsRadio, ER, and The Affair, a show that earned her a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in 2016. More recently, Tierney starred in the TV series American Rust from 2021 to 2024, and appeared on Your Honor. On the big screen, Tierney had a role in 2024's disaster blockbuster, Twisters. Tierney played Cathy, the mother of one of the fearless storm chasers in the edge-of-your-seat film. Tierney's other notable film credits include The Iron Claw, Primal Fear, Liar Liar, Primary Colors, Forces of Nature, Insomnia, Baby Mama and Beautiful Boy.

To see what Tierney will bring to the table as Lt. Jessica Brady, tune in to Season 24 of Law & Order when it premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.