Fans of ER will see some of the medical drama's actors reunite for an upcoming episode of Law & Order, which stars fellow alum Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady.

Catch an ER Reunion on Law & Order When Mekhi Phifer and Others Join Maura Tierney

An upcoming episode of Law & Order may be just what the doctor ordered for fans of the medical drama, ER.

Four former stars who appeared on the Cook County General Hospital-set series will join forces — either in front of, or behind, the camera — when Season 24 of the long-running criminal justice drama returns on January 16.

Although there aren't many details out so far about the mini ER reunion, NBC Insider has learned that it will take place during Episode 11, with an air date to be determined.

Which ER stars are reuniting on Law & Order Season 24? Mekhi Phifer — who played Dr. Greg Pratt on ER — will guest star on the episode, once again sharing screen time with his former co-star Maura Tierney, who spent 10 seasons as Dr. Abby Lockhart on the popular medical show. Tierney joined Law & Order at the start of Season 24 as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, the 27th Precinct’s no-nonsense new boss. But the ties to County General Hospital won't end there. Eriq La Salle, known to ER fans as Dr. Peter Benton, will direct the episode. And Michael Beach, who had a recurring role as Al Boulet during ER’s early seasons, is also expected to reprise his Law & Order role as defense attorney Brian Harris in the episode. Beach's time on ER overlapped with La Salle's initial run on the show, but did not coincide with Tierney and Phifer's time on the medical drama.

Mekhi Phifer attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fans will soon find out what crime case will bring the stars together, but it’s clear they enjoyed their time together on the set.

Mehcad Brooks, who plays Det. Jalen Shaw on Law & Order, posted a photo on Instagram in November featuring himself, Phifer, La Salle, Beach and several others all smiling on the courthouse set.

“Who’s coming to the #LawAndOrder cookout?” he posted alongside the photo.

What else is Mekhi Phifer known for? After appearing in 1990s shows like Homicide: Life on the Street and in films like the slasher, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Phifer went on to land multiple big projects. In 2002, he starred alongside Eminem, Kim Basinger, and Brittany Murphy in the film 8 Mile. That same year, he joined the cast of ER as smart but arrogant intern, Dr. Greg Pratt. The character met a devastating fate after he was killed in an explosion in the Season 15 premiere in 2008. Phifer went on to have recurring or main cast roles on numerous TV series including Lie to Me, Torchwood, House of Lies, Frequency, and Love, Victor, according to his profile on IMDB. Most recently, he co-starred on the crime drama series Truth Be Told alongside Beach, Octavia Spencer, and others.

Eriq La Salle at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

What Eriq La Salle's been up to since ER ended

As for La Salle, his early memorable roles include that of Darryl Jenks in the 1988 rom-com Coming to America before he became a household name during his tenure on ER.

La Salle left the hit show in Season 8 and returned for several guest appearances, including for the series finale at the end of Season 15. He also directed a Season 15 episode.

After hanging up his stethoscope, La Salle has gone on to direct episodes of CSI:NY, Madam Secretary, The Night Shift, and Under the Dome, according to his IMDB profile. Since 2016, he’s also directed 21 episodes of Chicago P.D., and two episodes of Chicago Med.

La Salle is not new to Law & Order, having directed several episodes, including Season 24’s premiere.

He's also continued to act, appearing in shows including A Gifted Man, Blackout, and Under the Dome. In 2017, he was seen on the big screen as Will Munson in the superhero flick, Logan.

Law & Order Season 24 is currently on its midseason break. The show will return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. And until then, fans can catch up on all the drama by streaming past episodes on Peacock.