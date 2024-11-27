This Snack Makes Mehcad Brooks “Fail” At His Law & Order Set Goals

“It’s not strategic,” Mehcad Brooks admits of his favorite on-set Law & Order snack, noting that it doesn't help when filming chase scenes.

Chasing down criminals on the streets of New York is no easy task.

For Mehcad Brooks — who plays Detective Jalen Shaw on NBC’s Law & Order — that task is often a little harder thanks to his love of the city's finest fare.

Brooks and his on-screen partner Reid Scott, who plays Detective Vincent Riley on the long-running criminal justice drama, recently opened up to NBC Insider about their favorite ways to refuel during long days on the set, even if they may not be the most conventional choices.

“We’re lucky, part of the fun in shooting in New York, especially the detective side, is that we’re in a different neighborhood in New York almost every day," Scott told NBC Insider before the Season 24 premiere.

According to Scott, who joined Law & Order in Season 23, the very first week he worked with Brooks, he learned from his onscreen partner that “one of the fun” aspects of the job was trying to discover the best foods to sample in all of the diverse Big Apple neighborhoods that they film in.

Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

“We’re always running out, trying to find some fun little thing to nosh on,” Scott shared.

New York’s delectable dishes make it difficult for Scott to name a favorite. “There’s too many good things over here,” he admitted.

But there’s one snack that Brooks repeatedly gravitates to — even if it doesn’t help with those intense chase scenes.

What is Mehcad Brooks' Law & Order set snack weakness? "He’s always eating blocks of cheese,” Scott revealed. “Yeah, uh, blocks of cheese,” Brooks confirmed, adding he also often throws milk into the mix. He acknowledged it may not be the best way to replenish during a day of filming and running after suspects. “It’s not strategic,” Brooks admitted, noting that whenever he does indulge, he and Scott “undoubtedly” have to film a “hard” running scene later that day. In theory, Brooks said his goal on set each day is to stick to healthier options so that he can handle whatever fast-paced action is thrown his way on a given episode. But with all of New York City’s delicious cuisine at his fingertips, that may be easier said than done. “For me, it’s like whatever doesn’t make me too heavy after lunch,” he told NBC Insider. “Even though I...fail at that mission. Quite, quite often."

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Luckily, he usually has Scott by his side. The two became partners on-screen in Season 23 after Riley joined the 27th precinct as a detective trying to find redemption.

“Having a new partner is fantastic," Brooks told NBC Insider at the time. "Reid Scott is an incredible actor. We’re lucky to have him. He’s the right choice. He and I have discussed at length about making the partnership the third character... And we’re having a great time.”

Before the Season 24 Law & Order premiere, NBC Insider also caught up with Hugh Dancy, who plays respected prosecutor Nolan Price, and asked about his favorite on-set snack.

What is Hugh Dancy's favorite snack? According to the Law & Order actor, when hunger strikes, the first thing he reaches for is some “good pickles.”

Law & Order Season 24 is currently on its midseason break. The show will return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. And until then, fans can catch up on all the drama by streaming past episodes on Peacock.

— Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka