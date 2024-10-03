Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

Reid Scott, who plays Detective Vincent Riley, somehow predicted he was being sought for a Law & Order role. Find out how it happened.

Reid Scott’s Wild Premonition About Being Cast on Law & Order — And Getting the News on His Birthday

Reid Scott always wanted to be on Law & Order. Now, the actor is a regular on the drama series, chasing perps and seeking justice as Detective Vincent Riley.

Scott (Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) joined the cast in Season 23 as the new partner of Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks). And before he did, he predicted it prior to his agent even telling him the show was interested.

NBC Insider caught up Scott and other Law & Order cast members ahead of the Season 24 premiere on Thursday, October, 3, and they shared details of Scott's premonition and more.

How Reid Scott predicted he'd be cast on Law & Order

Scott — who, alongside his Veep castmates, scored a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2018 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series — has also appeared in series including The Big C and CSI: NY, and in films like Late Night, Venom, and Home Again.

But when he was first getting his start in acting, he'd dreamed about working on Law & Order.

"Since I was a young actor coming up in New York, it was the one show that got away," Scott told NBC Insider. "All of my fellow actors and actresses were all doing their guest-star turns and really cutting their teeth on this incredible show, and I never got a chance to do it."

Years later, that changed.

"And then... I had read an article about the show coming back," Scott explained. "And I don’t know why it sort of hit me, like, 'Oh, they’re gonna come after me this time.' And three days later, on my birthday, my agent calls and she says, 'So, something came up out of the blue.' I said, 'Law and Order?' She said, 'How did you know that?' I had no idea how I knew that, but let’s lean in. So it just felt like the right thing at the right time, and I could not be happier."

What to expect from Law & Order Season 24, according to the cast

Season 24 will “dig a little deeper into Riley,” Scott told NBC Insider of his character during a chat on set.

"You learn a little bit more about his backstory and sort of see the things that shape his personality," Scott said. "You get to meet my brother, played by Ryan Eggold, who’s an old, dear friend of mine. So it’s really fun to be reunited with him and he gives a fantastic performance. And his character and mine could not be more different."

Meanwhile, over at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) are learning to better co-exist after not seeing eye to eye in Season 23.

“Price has overcome his initial concerns about Baxter being political,” Hugh Dancy, who plays Price, told NBC Insider. “Or rather, he realizes that that’s true, but it’s not the only thing driving him and of course it is a political job, right, being the district attorney? So, let’s just say at the moment, things are on hold.”

Don't miss the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC.