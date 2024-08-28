New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Returns to NBC with New Law & Order Role (DETAILS)

The endlessly talented Ryan Eggold is set to guest star in Season 24 of Law & Order, marking an exciting NBC return for the New Amsterdam star.

How to Watch Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

Applauded for his heartwarming role as Dr. Max Goodwin on NBC's New Amsterdam, Eggold is no stranger to the network. Before stealing hearts as Goodwin on New Amsterdam, Eggold gained recognition as the adrenaline-fueled Tom Keen on The Blacklist, which demonstrated his skill for navigating a complex character with a mysterious past.

Eggold continues to flex his chameleonic talent as he joins Dick Wolf's sprawling procedural universe. The flagship Law & Order, famous for its gripping ripped-from-headlines cases and complex squad room relationships, has gained a reputation for attracting dynamite guest stars, and Eggold's addition to the cast is sure to bring the action.

With a proven track record of delivering powerhouse performances, Eggold's upcoming guest appearance on Law & Order is poised to be a Season 24 highlight.

Ryan Eggold will guest star on Law & Order as someone close to the squad

Ryan Eggold attends "A Jazzman's Blues" world premiere/post reception at the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for Netflix

Eggold will guest star in Season 24 of Law & Order as the brother of Reid Scott's Detective Vincent Riley. Fans first met Riley after he joined the squad in Season 23 of Law & Order, and as we continue to peel back some of Riley's many layers, his brother will make his way out of the woodwork. Eggold's unnamed character will appear in connection to a case, sparking a Riley family reunion.

Don't miss Eggold's Law & Order guest appearance by tuning in for Season 24, Episode 3 ("Big Brother").

Law & Order's Season 24 cast adds newcomer Maura Tierney and promises the return of Tony Goldwyn

Maura Tierney at the New York screening of "American Rust: Broken Justice" held at The Whitby Hotel on March 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Eggold isn't the only newcomer making their way to NBC's long-running crime drama. Maura Tierney has joined the Law & Order cast as the 27th precinct's new lieutenant, Jessica Brady. The Twisters star is sure to shake up the squad room's dynamic as this mysterious new character settles in.

"[The lieutenant position is] traditionally more of a supervisory role, but this particular character still likes being a detective because she's a little bit more engaged than your typical lieutenant," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told The Wrap ahead of the Season 24 premiere. "She still interrogates, she still thinks like a detective, so she's definitely actively involved in the cases. She's a little idiosyncratic. She has a bit of a gift for interrogations and picking up on minutia and certain things that maybe other detectives don't."

Tony Goldwyn will also return as a series regular after being introduced in Season 23 as the replacement to the beloved District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). Bidding farewell to a Law & Order legend is never easy, but the squad is in good hands with District Attorney Nicholas Baxter at the helm.

"A top priority of mine is gonna be to get people back on the same page," Baxter told Price during his Law & Order debut. "This office is part of a system and that system works most effectively when it works together, especially when it comes to my senior staff. I need to know that I have a team I can trust."

Law & Order returns October 3 to NBC and will occupy its regular time slot: Thursdays at 8/7c.