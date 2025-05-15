Why You Recognize Law & Order Guest Star Anna Wood, Who Played a Defense Attorney

Tiffany Haddish Gives an Exciting Update on Her Dating Life and Pitches a Movie Role for Seth

This Law & Order guest star, who plays attorney Nicole Potter, proves to be a fierce opponent for prosecutor Nolan Price in the Season 24 finale.

Prosecutor Nolan Price will find himself facing off in court with a formidable adversary in Law & Order’s shocking Season 24 finale, just as the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Price (Hugh Dancy) is tasked with trying to put the alleged killer of a model behind bars, but he'll be challenged at every turn by savvy defense attorney Nicole Potter, who was equally determined to let her client walk free.

Potter is portrayed by guest star Anna Wood.

If Wood looked familiar, there’s good reason for that as the North Carolina native has spent more than a decade in the industry, appearing in several films and multiple TV roles.

Thanks to attorney Potter's efforts, it won’t be easy to bring the alleged killer to justice. As the finale's synopsis explains, "When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence; Maroun's efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leave Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court."

Find out more about the actress who brings the tough defense attorney to life.

Attorney Nicole Potter (Anna Wood) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What else has Anna Wood appeared in? Many may recognize Wood from her stint as Nichole Frishett, a nosy journalist who was killed for asking too many questions, on NBC's 2013 primetime soap opera Deception. After that wrapped, Wood starred as defense attorney Jamie Sawyer in the Charleston-set legal drama Reckless in 2014. The actress also portrayed Olivia Watson, known as "The Woman in Red," in the USA Network's mystery drama series, Falling Water. Wood's acting credits don’t end there. She’s also appeared in films such as 2010's Nice Guy Johnny and 2012's Chronicle, and in TV series such as Mad Men, Madam Secretary, The Following, The Good Wife, and Bull​​​​​, according to her bio on IMDb. And Wood is also no stranger to the Law & Order universe, having played a character named Diana Richards in a 2021 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Attorney Nicole Potter (Anna Wood) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Who did Anna Wood play on Law & Order's Season 24 finale? On the Season 24 finale of Law & Order, “Look The Other Way,” Wood played ruthless defense attorney Nicole Potter.

The episode also included guest star appearances from Jordan M. Cox as Carter Mills, Kyle More as Peter Dagnello, Matthew Lawler as Randall Pike, and Hazel Graye as Georgia.

To find out how the drama unfolds, watch Law & Order's Season 24 finale on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC.

Viewers can also catch the finale starting the next day on Peacock, or catch up anytime on past episodes of Law & Order, now streaming on Peacock.