What to Know About Law & Order Season 25: Premiere Date, Cast, Details

Crime better watch out. (On TV, at least.) The lawyers and detectives of Law & Order will return for a 25th season of fighting for, well, law and order. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.

Here's when Law & Order comes back

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Law & Order Season 25 premieres fall 2025 on NBC. Check back here for more details.

The upcoming season will feature more team-ups between Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), who are just as copacetic in real life. "Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

RELATED: Did You Know Jeremy Allen White Played 3 Totally Different Law & Order Characters?

ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and D.A. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) appear in Season 23 Episode 2 of Law & Order Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Off-screen friendships are par for the course on Law & Order. Hugh Dancy, who plays Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, recently told NBC Insider about the sweet way he and co-star Odelya Halevi (ADA Samantha Maroun) stay in touch with Sam Waterston after he left the series in February 2024.

RELATED: Why You Recognize Law & Order Guest Star Selenis Leyva, Who Played a Defense Attorney

"I occasionally send both of them [Waterston and Halevi] a little message — I mean, mostly for Sam — 'Hey, we miss you, let’s catch up,'" Dancy told NBC Insider. "And then the reality of being in the middle of a filming for TV gets in the way of that. But actually, now that we’re finished [shooting for the season], I’m hopeful that we’ll get to do that soon, because we of course miss him and love him dearly."

Halevi shared similar sentiments with NBC Insider at the time Waterston left. “I mean, I’ve been crying for days,” she said. “He is... like the grandfather that I wish that I had because he’s so smart. The conversations with him taught me a lot. He’s just funny, loving, and warm, and when he’s around you, you feel his energy and it makes you feel good.”

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?

Fans can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

Shop Law & Order merch!