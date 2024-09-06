Will Tony Goldwyn’s DA Nicholas Baxter Be Back on Law & Order in Season 24?

Kevin Hart Says Jimmy's Song About Him Upset His Son, Talks Fight Night and Viral US Open Video

The fate of Tony Goldwyn's district attorney, Nicholas Baxter, was left hanging in the balance in the Season 23 finale, with both his job and marriage in jeopardy.

Law & Order returns in October with a whole new season of riveting court cases, but will District Attorney Nicholas Baxter still be at the helm of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office?

The last time viewers saw Baxter, played by Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn, was in the Season 23 finale, when his marriage and the outcome of his election were left hanging in the balance after his daughter was forced to reveal a dark family secret on the stand during a high-profile case.

As the legal drama gears up for Season 24, premiering October 3, there’s some good news for Baxter — at least in part.

Did Tony Goldwyn’s Nicholas Baxter win his district attorney election? Despite the dicey situation at the end of Season 23, Baxter’s job is safe, Law & Order showrunner, executive producer, and writer Rick Eid, confirmed to NBC Insider, meaning Goldwyn will be back on the show for Season 24. “He won the election,” Eid said of Baxter. “As far as his marriage goes, we haven’t really gotten into it yet.”

What's the status of DA Baxter's marriage? Eid hinted that there could be some trouble in paradise for Baxter and his wife Julia (Tara Westwood), who was furious when the district attorney opted to put their adult daughter Carrie (played by Goldwyn's real-life daughter, Tess Goldwyn) on the stand — exposing her to a dangerous gang and forcing her to reveal her own college-era legal troubles — despite Julia’s clear opposition to the move. In her anger, Julia skipped out on her husband's election watch party, leaving many to wonder if Baxter’s decision could cost him his marriage. “I think maybe the election went better for him than his marriage, ultimately, but we don't really address it the first few episodes,” Eid said of Season 24 of Law & Order. “But, I don't think things are perfect with his wife yet.”

Despite the troubles at home, Baxter promises to do his best as Manhattan’s newly elected district attorney, as seen in a new combined promo for Law & Order Season 24 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26.

"My pledge is simple: I will do everything in my power to keep you safe,” he says.

What to expect on Season 24 of Law & Order

The dramatic Season 23 finale, which had Baxter as the target of a dangerous street gang, provided a unique look into the new district attorney’s personal life — something Eid promised will also be a part of the new season.

“Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters,” he told NBC Insider. “It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives.”

Maura Tierney joins the cast of Law & Order

One new face at the precinct this season will be Lieutenant Jessica Brady, portrayed by new cast member Maura Tierney.

Brady will replace Lieutenant Kate Dixon, who was played Camryn Manheim. Days before Season 23 ended, Manheim announced her departure from the show.

“I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack. I’m so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters,” she wrote on Instagram on May 10, 2024. “I loved showing up for work each and every day, loved keeping the boys in line at Precinct 27 and most importantly, loved spending time with the most hard working, professional and kindhearted crew. They are truly New York’s finest.”

Eid confirmed that fans will find out Dixon’s fate in the Season 24 premiere, telling NBC Insider, "We'll learn what happened, where she is." But he added, "it will be more fun to watch it" than for him to reveal any spoilers.

Season 24 of Law & Order premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.