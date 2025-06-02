Vulnerable Chefs Open Up About Each Other’s Cooking | Yes, Chef! | NBC

Eliminated contestants joined the final six to get their just desserts.

Yes, Chef!'s "Sweet Revenge": Who Were the Winners and Losers This Week? (June 2, 2025)

Outbursts. Bitterness. Tears. There’s been no skimping on spiciness in the past five episodes of Yes, Chef!, as contestant gets eliminated one after the other. With the number of chefs left in the competition cut in half, from 12 to 6, hosts Martha Stewart and José Andrés decided Episode 6 needed some extra seasoning. The enormous kitchen was feeling a bit too empty for the “diminished group,” as Martha put it, so the judges decided to bring back all the eliminated chefs, who are still grappling with their “issues,” from “spiraling” under stress to “lone wolf” vibes and anger management.

How to Watch Watch Yes, Chef! on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Each eliminated chef had a chance to cook their way back into the competition for a shot at the $250,000 prize. Martha and José put two positions in play, so that meant two existing contestants could potentially be kicked off and replaced.

Chefs Petrina Peart (the first in the series to be eliminated), Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire, Michelle Francis, Julia Chebotar, and Peter Richardson marched into the kitchen ready to throw down — except Chef Peter, who broke his hand when he punched the floor in a wild rage over an ingredient snafu in Episode 5.

Before the cooking began, José had a heart-to-heart with the fiery 23-year-old: “When I began as a chef, I was your age. You have so much more to learn and to give… control your fire, my friend. Don’t let that fire burn you from within,” advised the legend.

The Challenge: Sweet Revenge

José Andrés and Martha Stewart in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

In this challenge, the chef-testants were asked to make a sweet dish, whether a dessert or a savory creation with sweet elements. Martha and José would do a blind tasting for the first time, not knowing who made what, and rank the eliminated chefs separately from the chefs still in the competition.

“The top-two eliminated chefs will choose which of the bottom current chefs they want to face in the cookoff. If the eliminated chef wins, they will take their opponent’s place in the competition,” Martha explained.

Blue Team: Previously eliminated chefs

Peter Richardson, Julia Chebotar, Michelle Francis, Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire, and Petrina Peart in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Petrina Peart (Spiraling): Whimsical Pastry Tart – Tonka Bean Crème Anglaise with Berries

Fear flashed across Chef Petrina’s face as her delicate pastry tarts began cracking apart.

“It’s like day one all over again,” said the chef who was eliminated in Episode 1.

But she took creative license with her broken tuille pieces, much to José’s delight. “The presentation is very beautiful… this to me is whimsy. This is a pastry tart that you’re eating like a soup,” he said. “Deconstructed,” chimed in Martha.

Peter Richardson (Making it Happen): Lemon Strawberry Bourbon Tart

José’s pep talk with the combustible chef worked. When Chef Peter burned his graham crackers for the tart, he kept his cool and carried on. Though Martha noticed the lemon curd was not as pungent and smooth as the classic version, the chefs still enjoyed the flavor.

Michelle Francis (Gets in Her Own Way): Ricotta Cheesecake, Berry Compote & Graham Cracker Crust

Chef Michelle rubbed some chefs the wrong way in the first three episodes, and this time around, she said the vibe still reminded her of “high school,” though she remained focused on the task.

“Nobody is going to be hungry!” marveled José at the large size of her cheesecake. Unfortunately, the judges thought it was “undercooked,” causing the crust to fall apart.

Chef Julia Chebotar (Lone Wolf Vibes): Stuffed Berry Crepe with Ricotta Cream & Dry Strawberry Powder

Despite the crepe being a bit too thick for José, it was tender enough that “you don’t feel like you’re chewing through a big, thick pancake,” said Martha. The judges also applauded her clever use of dehydrated fruit.

Chef Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire (Determined): Fig & Blue Cheese Hand Pie Ricotta Cream & Citrus Granita

Chef T took a chance by adding a syringe of flavorful sauce to her plates, but Martha was simply not feeling it.

“Very disturbing,” she quipped as she accidentally squirted the contents all over José. “You’re attacking me!” he joked.

Blue Team Winners: Chef Petrina Peart and Chef Julia Chebotar

Green Team: Chefs still in the competition

Zain Ismail, Jake Lawler, Lee Frank, Emily Brubaker, Christopher Morales, and Ronny Miranda in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Chef Lee Frank (Quick to Boil): Maple Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Pepper & Corn Puree

Martha gave a shout-out to the “flavorful” gastrique, but José wished the tenderloin was sliced thinner.

Chef Jake Lawler (Stressed Out): Sweet & Spicy Glazed Pork Loin with Pumpkin Spice Delicata & Mushrooms

Back-to-back pork tenderloin dishes invited comparisons. “The pink is pinker,” in this one noted José, “which makes it more enjoyable when you have it in the mouth.”

Chef Christopher Morales (Big Ego): Chocolate Cappelletti with Peanut Butter Crème Anglaise

“If you give me peanut butter crème anglaise, my God!” José exclaimed. “Weird but good,” Martha conceded.

RELATED: Here's How Martha and José Really Judge the Contestants' Dishes on Yes, Chef!

But the star of the dish — the chocolate-stuffed pasta — got lost in the sauce. “It’s almost like the cappelletti is the one that doesn’t belong,” noted José.

Chef Zain Ismail (Too Much 'Tude): Sweet Corn Custard, Brown Sugar & Butter Cake

Chef Zain knocked out a corn custard with sweet chiles and brown sugar that José appreciated.

“It’s my type of dessert. It’s very playful.” But Martha seemed a bit overwhelmed: “There’s a lot going on in this dish.”

Chef Emily Brubaker (Insecure): Miso Chocolate Brownie with Strawberry White Chocolate Ganache

Chef Emily was “in panic mode” while baking.

“To find out that two of them could take two of our places? It’s haunting me,” she said in a confessional. Unfortunately, both judges found her brownie too dry and the white chocolate “overly sweet.”

Chef Ronny Miranda (Zen Master): Honey Marshmallow with Caramel Corn

“I feel more confident now than I have during this entire competition,” the formerly insecure chef said with a smile. (He was also the only competitor with professional dessert experience.)

His “cute” and “kitschy” caramel corn charmed Martha, despite it being “a bit difficult on the teeth,” but José seemed aghast at the level of sweetness.

Bottom three: Emily Brubaker, Ronny Miranda, and Chris Morales

The Cookoff: Control the Fire

Christopher Morales, Petrina Peart, and Ronny Miranda in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Chefs Petrina and Julia surveyed the three bottom chefs from Team Green. Chef Petrina chose to face off against Chef Chris, and Chef Julia chose Chef Ronny, making this Chef Ronny’s third cook-off this season.

“It almost feels like this is where I live now, competing in every cookoff to save my own hide,” he said.

The chefs had 30 minutes to use one of three fire techniques: Grill, Flambé, or Torch.

Chef Julia Chebotar vs. Chef Ronny Miranda (Flambé)

As the time ticked away, Martha expressed some reservations about this duo.

“She can’t do a crepe again. Why revisit the same place?” asked the domestic doyenne. Upon seeing Ronny’s use of mezcal in the flambé, she whispered to José, “I don’t like a smoky flavor, so remember that when you make me a margarita.”

Related

Chef Ronny Miranda: Pan Seared Ribeye With Salsa Macha & Cauliflower Puree

“It’s a lot of things going on in the macha sauce,” noted José, adding, “the ingredients were not talking to each other.”

Chef Julia Chebotar: Crepe Suzette with Orange Liqueur and Blood Orange

Surprisingly, both judges believed Julia improved on her crepe technique, and Martha concluded that the flambéed syrup and oranges were “simple and delicious.”

Christopher Morales vs. Petrina Peart (Grill)

Petrina Peart in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

With a steakhouse background, a win seemed in the bag for Christopher, but his fellow chefs warned about the pitfalls of making risotto in 30 minutes.

“A horrible idea. You need to stand over it and stir constantly,” remarked Chef Lee from the sidelines.

Chef Petrina Peart: Grilled Curry Chicken With Grilled Vegetables

Chef Petrina chose a dish to honor her Jamaican roots: “I grew up eating curry… I want to give the judges a dish for them to get to know me better.”

Both judges appreciated the flavors, but José wished she had let the chicken sit longer before slicing to make it “slightly more juicy.”

Chef Chris Morales: Grilled Steak With Grilled Vegetable Risotto & Red Pepper Coulis

“He cooked a beautiful piece of meat, but the risotto falls a little bit short,” stated José. “Underdone,” agreed Martha.

Who went home on Yes, Chef! this week? (June 2, 2025) The two eliminated chefs knocked out their dishes, and two veteran contestants from their positions. Chefs Julia Chebotar and Petrina Peart have officially rejoined the competition, and Chefs Ronnay Miranda and Chris Morales were sent packing, both for similar reasons: disjointed ingredients. As José so poetically put it, “the different components were not one.”

Yes, Chef! airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Each episode is available to stream on Peacock the next day.