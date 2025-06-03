José Andrés Making the Creamiest Omelette in a Microwave Is Culinary Magic

For weeks, fans of Yes, Chef! have discovered the culinary genius of José Andrés. And in an April 2020 TikTok video, we've found that the star can low-key change your life with one ingenious omelette hack. After watching Andrés' straightforward step-by-step microwavable omelette recipe, you no longer need a background in French cuisine to create the creamiest, fluffiest breakfast.

Andrés' recipe involves a single egg, a heaping spoonful of mayonnaise, and a microwave set for 60 seconds. It's shockingly simple — and looks so good. In the video, Andrés breaks down exactly how to make this dish.

"Look at how creamy it is inside," he said while cutting through the eggs, revealing the most velvety omelette ever. "Why? Because the mayonnaise and the runny part makes these eggs the creamiest."

The most delicious omelettes ever are so easy to make. Who knew? The proof is in the pudding—or, in this case, the omelette.

Watch the recipe for yourself, below.

José Andrés and Martha Stewart reflect on their Yes, Chef! experience

The inaugural season of Yes, Chef! has been captivating viewers, thanks in no small part to the great chemistry between the show's co-hosts, Andrés and Martha Stewart. In a conversation with NBC Insider in May, the two reflected on their time on the show thus far.

"This has been quite an experience," Stewart confessed. "It's fun to work with someone who has such high energy, such vast talent in the world of cooking, and such a nice personality."

Fans have fallen in love with Andrés' on the show. And he's enjoyed working side-by-side with Stewart while filming.

"I'm learning so much in between with Martha myself," Andrés admitted, adding, "My grammar has become very good, but every time I have Martha next to me whispering in my ear, and I'm getting better."

With Season 1 of Yes, Chef! hitting its midway point, it will be exciting to discover which chef will be the last one standing — and who knows? Maybe Andrés will test the remaining contestants on their omelette-making skills soon.