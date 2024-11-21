Here’s When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025

Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

We are counting down the days until the return of Law & Order Thursdays on NBC.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Season 26 fall finale was a rollercoaster after Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) fought tooth and nail to save Carisi (Peter Scanavino) from a harrowing hostage situation, calling in Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) for backup. Law & Order Season 24's fall finale was an equally intense watch as the squad solved the mystery of a narcotics officer's murder.

As the countdown to the midseason premieres begins, fans can't wait for the return of Law & Order Thursdays. Get the details about when Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU return in 2025, below.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

When do new Law & Order episodes return on NBC? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. In the meantime, stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. RELATED: What's Going on with Maura Tierney's Jessica Brady on Law & Order? "Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC