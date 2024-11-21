Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Here’s When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025
We are counting down the days until the return of Law & Order Thursdays on NBC.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Season 26 fall finale was a rollercoaster after Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) fought tooth and nail to save Carisi (Peter Scanavino) from a harrowing hostage situation, calling in Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) for backup. Law & Order Season 24's fall finale was an equally intense watch as the squad solved the mystery of a narcotics officer's murder.
As the countdown to the midseason premieres begins, fans can't wait for the return of Law & Order Thursdays. Get the details about when Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU return in 2025, below.
When do new Law & Order episodes return on NBC?
New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. In the meantime, stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."
When do new Law & Order: SVU episodes return on NBC?
New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC. In the meantime, fans can stream hundreds of SVU episodes on Peacock while waiting for Season 26's midseason premiere.
"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider in 2023. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."