A Cooking Competition Like No Other | Yes, Chef! | NBC

Chef Peter may have left the Yes, Chef! kitchen, but he’s taking his strong friendships with him.

Chef Peter Is Gearing Up to Reunite with This Yes, Chef! Pal After His Elimination

Last week’s episode of Yes, Chef! featured an emotional goodbye as Martha Stewart and José Andrés bid adieu to Chef Peter Richardson. The Long Island-based private chef whipped up deviled eggs in the egg challenge, but the dish wasn’t enough to save him.

“There’s definitely tons of things that I’ve learned just as a chef that I instill in my cooking now, just even being more calm,” Chef Peter told NBC Insider. “I’ve just been a Zen person ever since I got back.”

As the competition heats up, the chefs have become closer. Chef Peter reflected on his tearful goodbye and his transformation in the kitchen.

Chef Peter on strong friendships forged on Yes, Chef!

“Throughout the couple of weeks I was in this competition, we really learned to lean on each other,” Chef Peter said. “It does make it tougher for being a competitor, but it’s friendships that I’ll have for the rest of my life, and I will cherish.”

He may have found himself up for elimination against Chef Chris Morales, but Chef Jake Lawler made it a point to not place any votes against his friend.

Christopher Morales and Peter Richardson in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

His loyalty meant a lot to Chef Peter.

“That just really means I could trust him and he’s really a true friend. When someone gives you a word like that, you never go back on it,” Chef Peter said.

No surprise for audiences watching the show, but Chef Peter is rooting for his friend to win the final prize.

“Ever since the first day, we just clicked and I just wish him the best,” Chef Peter said. “He’s a great chef and he always — if I ever were too mad in the kitchen, he would always try to calm me down, root me on, even if I’m at my lowest point, still rooting me on, and that’s a true friend.”

What’s next for Chef Peter from Yes, Chef!

Zain Ismail, Lee Frank, Emily Brubaker, and Ronny Miranda in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Since Yes, Chef! wrapped filming, Chef Peter and Chef Jake have been cooking up a collaboration with an event on June 13th in Wisconsin, Chef Peter revealed.

“We’re actually doing a very intense menu,” Chef Peter said. “It’s gonna take about, I would say almost two days…of prep time and it’s not even for that many people.”

They’ll be serving beef tartare, oxtail croquette, crispy octopus, venison loin, and strawberry panna cotta, according to the event’s website.

“My next endeavor is I’m slowly expanding my private chef business, not only just doing kosher, but doing also very high fine dining food and I’ve just been traveling,” Chef Peter shared. “Working for private clients and doing pop-ups all around the U.S.”

Yes, Chef! airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following The Voice. Each episode is available to stream on Peacock the next day.