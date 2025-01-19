Whether he's playing innocent or just playing innocent, Jeremy Allen White always steals the show.

Did You Know Jeremy Allen White Played 3 Totally Different Law & Order Characters?

Long before he was dominating the awards circuit, film and television star Jeremy Allen White flexed his scene-stealer status throughout Dick Wolf's Law & Order landscape.

Famous for his roles in The Iron Claw, Shameless, and The Bear, White was born in New York City, and as many aspiring actors know, Law & Order has launched many a career in the Big Apple. White began acting in 2006, landing his second-ever television role in a 2007 episode of Law & Order. Wolf clearly recognized a rising star because the following year, White was invited back to Law & Order to guest star as a different character. In 2010, White joined another Wolf property by starring in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. White's Law & Order performances are a certified must-see, showcasing his chameleonic versatility as he expertly weaves between witness, conspirator, and suspect.

Check out Jeremy Allen White's guest appearances on Law & Order and SVU to relive some of The Bear star's earliest work.

Jeremy Allen White attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Which episodes of Law & Order and SVU does Jeremy Allen White guest star? Across the Law & Order franchise, Jeremy Allen White has guest starred in three action-packed episodes: Law & Order Season 17, Episode 15 ("Melting Pot")

Law & Order Season 18, Episode 5 ("Driven")

Law & Order: SVU Season 11, Episode 21 ("Torch")

Jeremy Allen White played Jeremy in his 2007 Law & Order episode

Jeremy Allen White attends the "Shameless" screening at Los Angeles Times' 3rd annual The Envelope primetime Emmy screening series at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 2, 2011. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In his Law & Order debut, White played the briefly-seen reporting civilian, a young college student named Jeremy in the episode centered around the suspicious suicide of an actress.

Viewers can spot White at the very top of the episode; while playing a game of strip chess with his fling, the game is interrupted after Jeremy notices the actress' dead body from a neighboring window. After they notified the police, Detectives Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin) and Nina Cassady (Milena Govich) got to work, learning the suicide may have been a cover-up.

Jeremy Allen White appeared in a 2008 Law & Order episode as Andy Steel

Jeremy Allen White arrives at the Paley Center's opening of "Television: Out Of The Box" held at The Paley Center for Media on April 12, 2012. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Back on the Law & Order set in 2008, White played Andy Steel in Season 18, Episode 5 ("Driven"), which featured the squad navigating a racially charged case after a white teen boy and a young Black girl were murdered.

White played Andy, the murdered teen's best friend who also happened to be there when the boy was killed, turning Andy into a primary witness. However, the investigation soon revealed that Andy Steel and his mother had a much more significant role in the children's deaths than it initially seemed, leading to a jaw-dropping courtroom showdown.

Jeremy Allen White played Michael Parisi on Law & Order: SVU

After delivering two dynamite guest performances on Law & Order, White joined the SVU universe in Season 11's "Torch," which also guest-starred Sharon Stone as A.D.A. Jo Marlowe. After Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) investigated a house fire that killed two young girls, they realized that a neighborhood pyromaniac and pedophile may have lit the flame. White played the suspected arsonist, an acne-ridden accused serial statutory rapist named Michael Parisi, whom Benson swiftly dubbed "Pizza Face."

After Michael was brought into the precinct for questioning, Stabler didn't back down from leaning into his perp's pyromania to manipulate him to talk, leading to a genuinely bonkers interrogation scene. However, Michael Parisi proved to be the episode's red herring; in a rare twist, the investigation revealed the house was set aflame due to an ill-attended space heater. While Michael ended up not being responsible, White's performance still burns in our memory.

